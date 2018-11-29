‘Fortnite’ Week 10 Challenge Guide

A new week is here, which means new challenges have arrived for the hit online battle royale experience from Epic Games. Now that players can catch a glimpse of Wreck-It-Ralph on the big screen in-game, business is back to usual for Fortnite players, it’s time to get back to the Battle Pass objective.

For those looking to get back into the battlefield for a chance to show off to other players and uncover new Battle Stars, Weeks 10’s challenges are now live. Just in case you may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that stylish gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Ready to see what Week 10 has to offer? Here’s what you need to know before getting started:

Free Challenges

Build structures (250)

Visit a Viking ship, a camel, and a crashed Battle Bus (3)

Search chests at Tilted Towers or Paradise Palms (7)

Battle Pass Challenges

Place Mounted Turrets in different matches (3)

Stage 1: Land at Lazy Links (1)

Complete vehicle timed trials (3)

Stage 1: Shotgun eliminations (1)

This week’s challenge list is pretty simple. Building is a natural part of the game anyway, and mounting a Turret is pretty self explanatory. Drop down into Lazy Links, equip that shotgun for an epic takeout, and build in between opening up chests found all over Tilted Towers and Paradise Palms – see? It’s easy to knock out a few of them in one go!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”