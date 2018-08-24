Fortnite: Week 7 Hidden Battle Star Location

Each week there is a new set of challenges for Fortnite players to partake in. These challenges offer a way for the truly dedicated to rank up those tiers and earn additional XP, all in the hunt for those coveted Battle Stars. It’s also a phenomenal way to take a break from the usual Victory Royale and up the ante a bit.

As with previous weeks, completion of the challenges offers a hidden Battle Star and unlocks a sweet reward. To help make sure you get that sweet, sweet pay off, here’s the best way to tackle that hidden battle star.

As we’ve previously mentioned, it is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Before we dive into how to do the hidden Battle Star, let’s do a quick recap of what the challenges are this week:

Free Challenges:

Visit different Named Locations in a single match

Search Supply Drops

SMG Eliminations

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal damage to opponents structures with Remote Explosives

Stage 1: Search a chest in Pleasant Park (Stage 1 of 5)

Follow the Treasure Map found in Dusty Divot

Eliminate Opponents in Lazy Links

The free Battle Star for completing the above challenges will be found at the motel, which can be seen in the loading screen. You can see exactly where it is thanks to our friends over at FortniteBR:

Don’t forget to pick up your free Road Trip battle star at the motel after completing all Week 7 challenges! pic.twitter.com/RhCrJIBc5S — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 24, 2018

The rest of this week’s challenges are more straight forward than previous weeks, and several players can knock out in one fell sweep. For example, if a player drops down in Lazy Links, drops a remote explosive on any player walls, stairs, etc – and uses the SMG for all kills – that’s three ‘to-do’s’ checked off right there! Supply Drops are also pretty straight forward as well.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices!