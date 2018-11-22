‘Fortnite’ Week 9 Challenge Guide

It’s a new week, which means new challenges from the team over at Epic Games that tasks fans players with certain quests to take on for a slightly different grind experience. Now that players can catch a glimpse of Wreck-It-Ralph on the big screen in-game, business is back to usual following the Halloween event, it’s time to get back to the Battle Pass objective.

For those looking to get back into the battlefield for a chance to show off to other players and uncover new Battle Stars, Weeks 9’s challenges are now live. Just in case you may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that stylish gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Ready to see what Week 9 has to offer? Here’s what you need to know before getting started:

Free Challenges

Get 30s of airtime in a vehicle (30)

Get a score of 10 or more on different Carnival Clown Boards (3)

Stage 1: Consume Mushrooms (5)

Battle Pass Challenges

Deal damage to players with a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or a Grenade (300)

Deal damage to opponent structures with Dynamite (10,000)

Rocket or Grenade Launcher eliminations (3)

Stage 1: Deal damage with Grenades to opponents (100)

This week’s set of challenges are definitely more varied than previous weeks! For those that still haven’t given the in-game vehicles a try, now’s the perfect time (and required, for completion). For those attempting to wrap up as many as possible in one match, make sure to equip a rocket or grenade launcher, while also paying special attention to Stink Bombs, Clingers, and Granades.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”