‘Fortnite’: Where to Find the Chilly Gnomes

A new week of Fortnite challenges have arrived from the team over at Epic Games and for those looking to rank up those tiers and earn some sweet cosmetic loot, we’ve got you covered to make sure you make the most out of your drop.

To help you make your way around the challenge block safely, here’s a breakdown on where you need to go to complete the “search Chilly Gnomes” challenge and where to find them. For this particular quest, you’re going to want to head over to the bottom left zone of the map where Polar Peak is. You can see all of the exact Gnome locations in the map below:

Ready to get on with the other challenges? Here’s what you need to know:

Free Challenges

Place a Cozy Campfire or a Launch Pad in different matches – 3

Build Structures – 250

Search Between a mysterious hatch, a giant rock lady, and a precarious flatbed – 1

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Paradise Palms and Salty Springs in a single match – 2

Search Chests in Shifty Shafts or Lonely Lodge – 7

Deal Damage to opponents while riding in a vehicle – 100

Explosive Weapon Eliminations – 3

This week’s challenges are a healthy balance of breeze and strategy. On one hand, players can whiz through several of them in one go such as building structures, dropping in Salty Springs and then heading over to Paradise Palms and then taking on the chest hunt in Lonely Lodge or Shift Shafts. Then the vehicular damage and explosive weaponry challenges could be tackled together as well after putting down a campfire or Launch Pad anywhere. Drop one in Salty Springs and Shift Shafts and BOOM, you’re almost there!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.