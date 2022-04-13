Fortnite Now Has Its Own Wordle Clone

At the moment, Wordle is one of the biggest games in the world, and its popularity has inspired a number of clones over the last few months. Some of these clones just try to mimic the original, while others offer games based around a specific theme. “Fortle” is the latter, offering a daily quiz where players try to guess words commonly associated with Fortnite. It’s worth noting that Fortle is a fan creation, and has not been endorsed by Epic Games. The game can be found on the unofficial FortniteSkin website, and readers can check it out right here.

As with Wordle, the words in Fortle are all five letters long, and players have six chances to get it right. It’s hard to say just how many Fortnite-specific words the developers will be able to come up with, but it could provide some entertainment! Epic Games has drawn inspiration from a number of popular games over the years, including Apex Legends and Among Us. Given that, it’s actually kind of surprising the publisher hasn’t come up with its own way of incorporating Wordle‘s mechanics into Fortnite. It’s kind of ridiculous to think about, but it doesn’t seem like a stretch to imagine it happening at some point in the future!

Wordle is the creation of Josh Wardle, and released in late 2021. The game quickly found success on social media, as players embraced their ability to share their scores. That popularity has led to countless clones on mobile devices, and even on the Nintendo Switch. Wardle sold the game to The New York Times earlier this year. Wordle remains free-to-play, but the paper has indicated that could change at some point. If that happens, Wordle clones like Fortle and Lewdle will help fill the void for those that don’t wish to subscribe.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

