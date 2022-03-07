Nintendo Switch Has a Wordle Clone, and It’s Free for Some Users

Wordle has become a massive hit over the last few months, and it’s led to a number of “clones” popping up online. Unsurprisingly, one of these clones has been released on the Nintendo Switch: Words with Freds. The game is available on eShop for $1, but some Switch owners can actually snag it for free this month. Publisher Mokuzai Studio has revealed that anyone that owns or buys the games LOVE, LOVE 2: kuso, or Pulstario can download Words With Freds for free. Pulstario has the same price, which means both games can be snagged for just a buck!

Naturally, the name Words With Freds brings to mind a totally different game, but the Switch title is actually very similar to Wordle. Players have six chances to guess a five-letter word, and guesses reveal letters in the word, as well as if they’re in the correct place. There are some minor differences from Wordle, however. While Wordle is updated with a new word every night, Words with Freds allows players to play as many different words as they like. There are also customization options for the board. It actually seems similar to the fan version that was released earlier this year for Game Boy and Analogue Pocket.

Wordle was released completely free towards the end of 2021, and it quickly gained a following on social media; the game has developed a community that bonds over figuring out the same word each day, and games like Words With Freds can’t replicate that experience. However, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times back in January. The company has since taken over the game, and it remains free to play, but there have been indications that it will eventually change to a paid model. The New York Times has given no further information, but clones like Words With Freds could help fill the gap if the original game ends up behind a paywall.

Readers can find out more about Words With Freds at the game’s eShop page right here.

Have you been playing Wordle? Do you plan on checking out Words With Freds?