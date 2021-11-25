Forza Horizon 5 Fan Shares Incredible Transformers-Inspired Paint Job

Following its release earlier this month, Forza Horizon 5 has quickly become one of the year’s most beloved games. The Xbox exclusive offers players a ton to see and do, and it seems that many are still just scratching the surface. Notably, players have a lot of options to customize the cars, and many have created some truly beautiful paint jobs. Reddit user roam_hylia did just that, sharing an amazing paint scheme for the Lamborghini based on the Transformers character Hot Rod. It’s a stunning recreation, and it even features the classic Autobot insignia, as well!

The paint job was first shared on the Transformers subreddit, and then by @TransformersDen on Twitter. The image, along with the share code, can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TransformersDen/status/1463543069081423874

Hot Rod first appeared in 1986’s Transformers: The Movie, where he quickly goes from “turbo-revving young punk,” to Autobot commander after opening the Matrix of Leadership. He starts the film with a futuristic Cybertronian car mode, and then gets a Winnebago-inspired makeover after he opens the Matrix. The paint job by roam_hylia is inspired by the former car mode, and it works incredibly well, despite being based on a non-existent vehicle. The majority of Hot Rod’s toys have colored the character red, but the paint job captures the cartoon-accurate pink in a stunning way. Some Transformers fans have pointed out that Sideswipe would make a bit more sense since he actually transformed into a Lamborghini, but this still works quite well.

Over the years, a lot of Forza players have created paint jobs inspired by the Transformers franchise, and it’s great to see that tradition continue. It might be hard for players to top what roam_hylia has pulled off, but it will be interesting to see what else they can come up with!

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

