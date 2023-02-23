Forza Horizon 5 Reveals New "Rally Adventure" Expansion

Xbox and developer Playground Games have today revealed Rally Adventure, which is set to be the next major expansion for Forza Horizon 5. First released in late 2021, Playground Games has continued to support FH5 in a substantial way with new updates and DLC. And while this ongoing support will likely be coming to a close this year, Playground is now gearing up to release the game's biggest expansion yet in the coming month.

Unveiled as part of a new live stream that was held today by Playground, the studio formally showed off the first look at Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure. This new add-on will let players join a handful of different rally teams to race across new environments. As the title of the expansion also suggests, rally cars will be the primary new vehicle that will be usable to race across the world of Sierra Nueva.

You can get a look at the first trailer for Rally Adventure in the tweet below:

Get your tires muddy. The Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure is here. pic.twitter.com/cSQz1AWVYy — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) February 23, 2023

"Sierra Nueva features miles of our most extreme driving roads ever, full of unpredictable turns with steep inclines, blind crests and asphalt jumps. Drivers will kick up massive dust trails, and experience rugged deformable sand roads interwoven with pre-deformed tire tracks," says Xbox's description of Rally Adventure. "This all-new location features a range of biomes to explore including the town of Pueblo Artza, a huge Abandoned Quarry perfect for some Gymkhana action, epic Sand Dunes, the tight and twisting Desert Gorge, rolling Green Hills, and an entirely smashable Palm Forest."

Currently, Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure is set to launch next month on March 29th and will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The expansion will retail for $19.99 but will also be "free" to download for those who have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription.

What do you think about Rally Adventure based on what we've seen of the next Forza Horizon 5 expansion so far? Are you going to look to play this DLC for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.