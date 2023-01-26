Forza Motorsport Gameplay Reveals Absurd Amount of Drivable Cars

Forza Motorsport got a big, new gameplay video today that reveals an absurd amount of cars are included in the game. Forza Motorsport is one of the leading racing franchises out there. Although arcade racers like Need for Speed and Burnout were the big franchises in the early 2000s, players started to gravitate more toward realistic simulators like Gran Turismo and Forza in the 2010s. Forza was able to also find the best of both worlds with the ultra-realistic Gran Turismo competitor in the Motorsport series, but do more unrealistic, but still very engaging hijinks in beautiful locations with the Horizon series. The Horizon series has been the dominant franchise for a bit, but Motorsport is making its long-awaited return very soon.

Later this year, Forza Motorsport is making a comeback with a new entry that seems to be the most detailed game in the series yet. The new gameplay video reveals that there will be over 500 cars at launch, with over 100 of these cars new to Motorsport and the most modern racing cars ever featured in the roster. Players will also have access to more than 800 unique upgrades to the cars and there will be a massive evolution to the physics engine, allowing for more exciting and violent driving that's never been possible in the series. It's a pretty big leap for the series and something that was clearly not possible on Xbox One, which makes sense why this game is just for PC and Xbox Series X|S. There's a lot of detail here and it seems like it will be something racing fans will get a kick out of.

As of right now, Forza Motorsport has no release date, but it seems like it will probably come in the second half of the year. Xbox very clearly laid out what the next few months of game releases looks like, but didn't put a date on Forza Motorsport, which makes it seem like we'll have to wait a bit. Either way, it seems like the wait will be worth it.