Forza Motorsport Report Gives Fans Bad News About Game's Release Date

Forza Motorsport may be releasing much later than we had originally expected. The Forza series is one of the most important franchises for the Xbox brand. While some rightfully look at Halo and Gears of War as some of the more defining franchises for Xbox, Forza is a key pillar. Not only are racing games huge, but the Forza series has found a way to have its cake and eat it too. The Motorsport sub-franchise allows fans the opportunity to experience an extremely realistic and detailed racing game with a fine level of control over every little moving part. The Horizon series takes some of that and translates it into a more casual experience with epic stunts, stunning vistas, and more for an open-world racing game with a bit more personality.

It's pretty remarkable how well it has done in recent years, but Horizon began to overshadow Motorsport. However, after being MIA since 2017, Forza Motorsport will essentially be given a soft reboot in 2023. The game was shown off at Xbox's developer direct event earlier this week, but unlike many of the other games on display, it was left without a date. It was previously noted that Forza Motorsport would be coming in spring 2023, but now Xbox just says it will release sometime in 2023. Journalist Jeff Grubb (via VGC) stated that he has heard that it will release in the second half of the year, particularly the third quarter, but it could be even later than that.

"What I'm hearing—I'm feeling pretty good about this after asking around a couple of times after hearing about it the first time earlier today—it does seem like Forza is going to slip later into the year and probably won't be the first half of the year," he said. "The timeframe I'm hearing for Forza is like Q3, and maybe even a little bit later than that."

It is a bit odd that Xbox didn't slap a date on Forza Motorsport. However, it seems likely we'll probably get one at the recently announced summer showcase. Forza games tend to release between September and November, so we can probably expect it to release during that window.

