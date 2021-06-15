Forza Horizon 5 Size Revealed

✖

When Forza Horizon 5 releases on Xbox Series X|S later this year, it will apparently offer the biggest game yet for the series. Officially revealed during yesterday's Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, the game takes players on a journey through Mexico. In an interview with IGN, creative director Mike Brown discussed the size and scope of the game, and some of the things players can expect to see when the title releases later this year. Apparently, the game will not only offer an incredibly large area for players to explore, but also a very diverse one, as well.

"Right from the very beginning of development, we knew that we wanted to make the biggest Horizon ever," Brown told IGN. "And you don’t go very far down that path before realising that there’s no point making the biggest Horizon if you’re just expanding it and offering more of the same."

Brown went on to say that the diversity in locations was every bit as important as the size. Mexico allowed developer Playground Games the opportunity to give players jungles, mountains, beaches, cities, and more to explore. That also allowed the team the chance to add more distinct weather patterns than in previous games in the series.

"It creates great scenarios where you can have snow on top of the volcano and you can go up there and you can even get blizzards up there, while at the exact same time down on the coast it can be blazing hot," Brown told IGN.

Forza Horizon 5's first trailer showcased a number of these scenic locations, and it certainly looks like the game will offer a gorgeous and compelling world for players to explore. Bigger doesn't always necessarily indicate better, but it certainly sounds like Brown and the rest of the team at Playground Games are working to offer a compelling area for players to explore.

Forza Horizon 5 will release November 9th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Are you looking forward to Forza Horizon 5? What did you think of the game's debut at E3 2021? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!