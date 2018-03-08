Forza Horizon and Crackdown Look Amazing With Xbox One X Upgrades

Late last night, Microsoft provided notice that it would be enhancing four Xbox 360 titles for play on Xbox One X, improving their graphics and performance in the process. These titles included The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, Fable Anniversary, Forza Horizon and, coming to the backward compatible service for the first time, Crackdown.

We haven’t had a chance to test them out just yet, but a pair of YouTube channels have posted comparison videos to showcase just how much two particular games have improved on the Xbox One X – in this case, Crackdown and Forza Horizon. And while it doesn’t sound like you need to ultimately upgrade to the system if you can’t afford it, it does appear that both games look better than ever before.

First up is Digital Foundry, who posted a comparison video for Crackdown, which can be seen below. The team tested out both a graphics comparison and frame rate test for the game between both versions, and the results are quite startling.

The graphics look a lot smoother than before, especially with little details on your character and vehicle, and less sprites showing up on some of the objects. The resolution also looks a heck of a lot better, and the frame rate looks to be pretty solid, although the Xbox One S version performs admirably as well, if that’s the only system you have at the moment.

If that’s not enough, the team at MotoGamesTV posted a video as well, for the original Forza Horizon, which came out years ago for Xbox 360. And while the game isn’t quite up to the standard of new titles like Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 7, it looks very good nevertheless.

In a side-by-side comparison between the two systems, you’ll notice that the Xbox One X version of the game has much smoother textures, as well as a slightly zippier frame rate, although the details still look pretty good on a default Xbox One S. Again, if it’s a technical difference you’re looking for, you’ll notice a stronger resolution with the X edition.

We didn’t see the other games in action just yet, but they probably look just as good as these games. And who knows, Microsoft may continue adding to the list with improvements on popular titles. Can you imagine how great Vanquish would look with Xbox One X improvements? Fingers crossed.

The Xbox One X is available now.