Forza Motorsport Reveals New Features Coming With Next Major Update

Turn 10 Studios has today revealed the newest features and improvements that will be seen in the next update for Forza Motorsport. Outside of Starfield, the latest Forza installment is the biggest title that Xbox has released to close out 2023. And while the racing game has already been quite well-received by most players, a slew of new additions will begin hitting Forza Motorsport in a little over a week.

Going live on November 14, Update 2 for Forza Motorsport will begin hitting Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. Per usual with updates of this type, Turn 10 says it will be bringing a variety of bug fixes and other improvements to the game. Outside of this, though, Forza Motorsport will also be getting a new track with the Yas Marina Circuit. Additionally, a number of new cars will begin coming to Forza next week alongside a new Career Series. By all accounts, this seems to be the biggest update that Forza Motorsport has received so far which means that players should begin preparing for its launch soon.

Until that time, you can get a deeper look at the other changes that will be coming to Forza Motorsport next week down below.

Forza Motorsport Update 2 List of Changes

Stability

Many fixes to improve overall game stability and reduce crashes across all platforms.

Livery Editor

Fixed issue where players can view and unlock tunes and vinyls shared by other players.

Fixed issue causing black paint shade to show up as grey instead of black.

Fixed issue where only the inner barrel on factory rims is paintable.

PC

Fixed issue requiring shaders to recompile every time Forza Motorsport is started on AMD chipsets.

Fixed specific game crash that occurs if headphones are plugged into the front panel.

Multiplayer

Fixes to matchmaking as a group, party management, and invites and joins across multiplayer.

Fixes to ensure custom liveries show up more consistently across multiplayer game modes.

Fixes to address cases where Intermission/Launch Countdown would take much longer than expected before the start of multiplayer races.

Fixes to automatic wet tire selection when entering an event, and fixes to fuel estimation logic.

Fixes to title stability when resuming from a suspended state on console.

Fixed issue in the Featured Multiplayer menu where countdown timer would appear on Series that had not yet started.

Adjusted event schedule to provide more variation in Event start times.

Fixed issue where Race End timer did not appear for players who had already finished the race.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where players could encounter an infinite loading screen when saving a Quick Upgrade in the Builders Cup Career Mode.

Resolved an exploit related to changing car tune mid-race.

Fixed issue where the game becomes stuck in the "new content update" loop when entering the main menu.

Fixes to Replays in scenarios where Replays do not start playing, the cars do not move, or they float.

Fixed issue with a forced camera change at the start of a race.

Fixed a number of Builders Cup exploits allowing high class cars into lower class series and events.

Fixed issues related to loss of progression or save data.

Fixed a number of visual scene transitions

Fixed a bug where replaying a series with a high standing didn't replace the series trophy with the improved trophy.

Cars

Fixed issue with the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Sport Roll Cage visual upgrade option, which removes the roof of the car when viewed in first-person.

Fixed tuning stat comparison indicators within the car upgrades menu.

Wheels