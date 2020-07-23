New Forza Motorsport Announced

Today during Xbox Series X Games Showcase, Microsoft and Turn 10 Studios revealed a brand new Forza game for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. More specifically, today the pair revealed Forza Motorsport, the newest installment in their ongoing racing sim series, which also appears to be a reboot judging by the name. And like every Forza game before it, Forza Motorsport looks as visually appealing as any game announced right now. Forza games have long been showcase pieces for the hardware they're running on, and Forza Motorsport looks to be no exception.

The Forza franchise is divided into two sub-series, Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon. The latter is developed by Playground Games, while the former is developed by Turn 10 Studios. Both sub-series are obviously racing sims, but they are actually quite different. The former largely focuses on professional-style track racing events in a way that's similar to Gran Turismo. Meanwhile, the latter is focused more on fictional street racing and a festival in a way that's a bit more Need for Speed. Traditionally, Motorsport has been the more popular of the two, but Horizon is getting bigger and bigger as it increasingly draws in a more casual crowd.

In addition to being the first Forza game for Xbox Series X, the new Forza is also notable because it also broke the biennial schedule of the series when it skipped releasing in 2019. Of course, this should mean it's had more development time than previous entries, which should result in a bigger and better product, for this remains to be seen.

Forza Motorsportx is in development for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Unfortunately, there's no word of a release date.

