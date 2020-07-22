Ubisoft Confirms Good News for PS5 and Xbox Series X Gamers

✖

Ubisoft has good news for future PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers. After a lackluster Ubisoft Forward earlier this month, the French games maker has made amends with its announcement that it won't be charging $70 for its next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X games, at least at first. Rather, it will continue to charge $60. This means that you may only need to fork over $60 for some of the PS5 and Xbox Series X's biggest games, like Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Gods & Monsters, Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Skull & Bones, Avatar, Beyond Good and Evil 2, and a new Splinter Cell when and if Ubisoft ever decides to make one.

The news came during Ubisoft's financial call today, where it confirmed it won't be following in the footsteps of Take-Two Interactive by making its PS5 and Xbox Series X games $70. Rather, they will stay $60, again, for now at least. This specifically comes on the back of news that Take-Two would be charging $70 for NBA 2K21 on PS5 and Xbox Series and that other developers and publishers were contemplating following suit.

At the time, many feared $70 would become the new norm. However, Ubisoft's announcement means that at the very least this won't be a universal change. Many more developers and publishers may increase the price of their games, but it won't be the new standard, at least not at launch.

Ubisoft doesn't say its PS5 and Xbox Series X games will forever stay $60. It simply confirmed its games this fall will be $60, suggesting an increase may come down the road. Unfortunately, Ubisoft remains vague about this point, which certainly favors the speculation that a price hike is inevitable. Otherwise, why would you specify this fall?

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage under the sun pertaining to the PS5 and Xbox Series X click here and here, respectively.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.