Xbox's Summer Spotlight Event Gives Money Back for Buying Games

Along with its sizable selection of demos available to anyone who wants to try a new game, Xbox is also having an overlapping promotion that offers some money back on select purchases in the form of store credit. The deal is part of the Summer Spotlight showcase that highlights a bunch of new and upcoming games for the Xbox One. This promotion will give buyers back either $5 or $10 in store credit after select purchases and depending on what subscriptions they have with Xbox which isn’t a bad deal if you were already planning on buying some games anyway.

As outlined by Microsoft in its Xbox Wire announcement for the Summer Spotlight 2020 offer, the promotion only applies to certain games that have been spotlighted during the event. Thankfully, it sounds like there are going to be quite a few games to pick from. A total of 19 games have been spotlighted today, and more are going to be showcased each week with a total of 60 new games launched on the Xbox One between now and August 31st.

If you want to get any money back on your games, you’ll have to spend at least $50. You’ll get $5 back as store credit at a minimum while those who are Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get $10 instead. You’ll also get 5,000 Microsoft Points to add to your virtual wallets if you’ve been saving those up for something. Movies and TV shows released weekly will also be eligible for the deal.

Summer Spotlight 2020 has officially kicked off and we’re excited to bring you a ton of new games every week for the next six weeks. Details here: https://t.co/fpEkuyDsAu — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) July 21, 2020

For now, you can look through the 19 games showcased today to see if anything there interests you ahead of the new releases in the coming weeks. You can find each of those games listed below, some of them on sale and others “coming soon.”

Xbox Summer Spotlight Games

Rogue Company: Standard Founder’s Pack

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Little Big Workshop

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

Tannenberg

Aircraft Evolution

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus

Max and the Book of Chaos

Rainswept

Liquid Sunshine

Turok: Escape from Lost Valley

World of Tanks: Independence

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update Standard Edition

Ooblets (Game Preview)

Carrion

Allison’s Diary: Rebirth

Bounty Battle

Desperados III

If none of those catch your eye right now, wait for the new games to come later to see if enough interest you to make good on the Summer Spotlight promotion.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.