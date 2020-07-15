Xbox Fans Unhappy Over Xbox Series X Box Art
Last week, Sony revealed the box art of PS5 games. And of course, this quickly distilled down to a debate about which has the better box art design: PS5 or Xbox Series X. Both have flaws, but it appears more so than with the PS5, many aren't very smitten about what Microsoft has done with its box art template for Xbox Series X games. Taking to Twitter, many have expressed their displeasure and criticism with the Xbox Series X box art, with much of the focus being on the "Optimized for Xbox Series X" logo. In fact, the logo has quickly turned into a meme thanks to its size and prominent placement.
Beyond the "Optimized for Xbox Series X logo," many have pointed out Xbox has gone overboard with the branding and marketing jargon, resulting in a very crowded design that detracts from the actual artwork on the box. Meanwhile, others have pointed out it's simply confusing and that much of it could be relegated to the back of the box, where potential buyers already head to for more information.
Crowded Design
Omg wtf is with the next gen box arts
PS5 is clean but the white banner sucks, and isn't seamless with the spine.
Xbox Series X box art green banner is seamless and clean, but it's so crowded due to all the symbols and icons 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️ https://t.co/ou8Ld80eaz— Vishhal Bhatt (@vbhatt08) July 13, 2020
Too Much Branding
Hoo boy Xbox Series X box art is ugly and can be improved greatly by just moving the "Optimised" label and omitting the excess branding (you don't need your logo twice on the front like that).— El Cagaleche Maestro (@emorottie) July 15, 2020
If you want folks to know it's optimised, don't bury your logo in the bottom corner. pic.twitter.com/FTUgiZAGsW
Pretty Boring
So this is the box art for Xbox Series X games. This looks pretty boring too. It really looks like they're treating this console like a smartphone since they're planning to not have exclusives on it and have games still release for One alongside. pic.twitter.com/DsCXy00B9q— Genny (@AppleGenesis24) July 14, 2020
Is This a Video Game or a Contract?
There is a lot of fine print & info on the Xbox Series X box art lol. you reading a contract before you game 😂. Most of this should be on back of box to keep the art clean. Always said this, someone needs to help Xbox better name their consoles. PS1,2,3,4,5 is easy to understand https://t.co/zaZQQQTk0T— The Ultimate Jedi (@OBE1plays) July 13, 2020
Optimized For Xbox Series X Logo Too Big
PS5 and Xbox Series X Boxart, which one do you think looks better? 🤔
I personally think the Xbox boxart is a bit too much, mainly that big "optimized for Xbox Series X" badge. PS5's looks much more minimalist and simplistic. pic.twitter.com/EbApaMzMT5— MBG (@xMBGx) July 14, 2020
Confusing For the Consumer
The Xbox box art is hella confusing. It’s very unclear if the game is an Xbox One game or Xbox Series X game. pic.twitter.com/tCTBexrifC— Marth (@MarthanDier) July 12, 2020
It Actually Just Needs to Be Bigger
MAKE IT BIGGER pic.twitter.com/hq8FMYkjGz— Pyo (@mrpyo1) July 14, 2020
Needs Adjustments
They gotta make some adjustments to that Xbox box art
All that information should be put on the back https://t.co/6YZDcJudpg— Neo Medaxm (@NeoGameSpark) July 13, 2020
