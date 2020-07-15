Xbox Fans Unhappy Over Xbox Series X Box Art

By Tyler Fischer

Last week, Sony revealed the box art of PS5 games. And of course, this quickly distilled down to a debate about which has the better box art design: PS5 or Xbox Series X. Both have flaws, but it appears more so than with the PS5, many aren't very smitten about what Microsoft has done with its box art template for Xbox Series X games. Taking to Twitter, many have expressed their displeasure and criticism with the Xbox Series X box art, with much of the focus being on the "Optimized for Xbox Series X" logo. In fact, the logo has quickly turned into a meme thanks to its size and prominent placement.

Beyond the "Optimized for Xbox Series X logo," many have pointed out Xbox has gone overboard with the branding and marketing jargon, resulting in a very crowded design that detracts from the actual artwork on the box. Meanwhile, others have pointed out it's simply confusing and that much of it could be relegated to the back of the box, where potential buyers already head to for more information.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of the Xbox Series X box art? 

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

