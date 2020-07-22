Xbox Boss Hints at Halo Infinite's Big Changes

✖

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has hinted that Halo Infinite is making some big changes to the series, something reports and Xbox itself have hinted at in the past. Spencer doesn't divulge what these changes will be, but he does note they go deeper than new features or modes. 343 Industries has tweaked the structure of what a Halo game is, lending credence to the speculation that the game will be more games-as-a-service-like than previous entries. And this would make sense. The market is in quite a different place than it was when even Halo 5 released.

"There's been a ton of learning in the studio around what does it mean to actually have a collection, the kind of totality of the Halo lore and stories and experience inside of one Halo world, one Halo UI, and platform," said Spencer while speaking to Polygon. "As 343 has gone through this journey, they've seen some of the benefits of not requiring that our customers make a decision between 'Do I want to play this one or that one?' I feel like in a way, the games almost compete with each other. You see that with some of the annualized franchises that are out there--which clearly Halo's not annualized--but you see that where you spend a lot of energy actually trying to move the customers who are already playing your game to a new version of your game. I think as gaming has evolved, there's a view of 'Our customers are our customers and we should respect them where they are.' It's similar to our Xbox message, and I think you'll see that in terms of the way Infinite is talked about -- even the structure of what the game is itself."

As you can see, Spencer is a bit vague here, but we should find out more tomorrow when Microsoft reveals our first look at Halo Infinite's gameplay and campaign.

Halo Infinite is set to release worldwide this holiday season via the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

