‘Apex Legends’ PlayStation Plus Members Get Exclusive Free Loot

Apex Legends is the latest free-to-play battle royale game to take the gaming world by storm thanks to Respawn, and overall – gamers are hyped about the latest addition. For those getting down on this particular title over on PlayStation 4, a special treat awaits thanks to the PlayStation Plus Play Pack.

As for what the PlayStation Play Pack has to offer, players can expect 6 exclusive items in total:

2 exclusive PlayStation-themed weapon camos for the Flatline & RE45

1 exclusive character camo each for Gibraltar and Bloodhound

1 banner each for both Gibraltar and Bloodhound

Want even more in-game goodies? There’s a Founders Pack available for $24.99, not unlike Fortnite’s, which includes the following:

2000 Apex Coins

Exclusive Legendary The Notorious One Hemlok Weapon Skin

3 Exclusive Roughneck Character Skins (1 each for Wraith, Bloodhound, and Gibraltar)

3 Exclusive Banner Frames (1 each for Wraith, Bloodhound, and Gibraltar)

1 Exclusive Founder’s Badge

The coins are a nice bonus given that these are the game’s form of currency, allowing players to purchase specific items for their characters like new weapons and shiny new skins. For those looking to get in on this action, both packs are available right here in the PlayStation Store.

As for the game itself, Apex Legends is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

