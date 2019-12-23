Rockstar’s Free Christmas-Themed Items for Red Dead Online Now Available

The holiday season is a time of giving and togetherness. In the era of massively multiplayer online games, sometimes that togetherness translates to being with a bunch of friends (or strangers) online, and sometimes that gift-giving comes from a video game publisher! At least, that’s the case with Rockstar Games and their current promotion for Red Dead Online. Starting today, players that play Red Dead Online can get a holiday Gift Chest, which includes a number of items, including a Krampus Double Barrel Shotgun Variant. The promotion runs through December 25th. To paraphrase a beloved holiday classic: “now you have a shotgun, ho ho ho!”

Play Red Dead Online between December 23rd – 25th to receive a special seasonal Gift Chest, packed to the brim with provisions and other goodies including the Krampus Double Barrel Shotgun Variant. Details: https://t.co/kfEWBZf2qR pic.twitter.com/bCZE53bjEd — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 23, 2019

Rockstar is far from the only publisher getting in on the festivities. Lots of online games offer special bonuses for players that log-on during the holidays. Blizzard’s Overwatch, for example, holds a Winter Wonderland event every year, and this year, fans can participate in the game’s Snowball Deathmatch mode! Some holiday events are even created by fans, rather than the publishers. In the case of Pokemon Sword and Shield, players are organizing a Surprise Trade Christmas, with the intent of gifting new owners of the game powerful or rare Pokemon using the game’s Surprise Trade option.

It’s nice to see Rockstar rewarding fans for playing during the holiday. After all, not everyone is able to spend the day with family and friends, and there are some players that simply enjoy the experience of spending time with a game for the holidays! In addition to the free holiday Gift Chest, there are other holiday-themed accents, including Christmas music playing in the game’s saloons.

Red Dead Online features an online open world, in which four players participate in missions that take place one year before Red Dead Redemption 2. Like its single-player predecessors, the game allows players to choose between playing in first or third-person perspective. Red Dead Online is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia and Microsoft Windows.

Do you plan on gaming during the holiday? What game do you plan on spending some time with? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!