New PlayStation Plus Free Games Are Now Available

Now that it is well and truly December, PlayStation Plus subscribers have a new set of free video games to grab in the form of Respawn Entertainment’s Titanfall 2, the underappreciated shooter on which Apex Legends‘ world is based, and Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame, which is, as it sounds like, a supercross video game. Both are available via PlayStation’s digital storefront, and should be reflected in the course of checking out if not on the store pages themselves.

Of the two, Titanfall 2 is certainly the bigger get of what some might call a weak set of offerings. Some folks were frustrated by its addition when it was announced simply because the video game itself regularly goes on sale for extremely cheap (like, $5) so many people already have or can easily get access to it. Even with that caveat, however, it’s hard to argue that it isn’t a valuable addition to the lineup for those that hadn’t already picked it up.

“In single player, an aspiring Pilot and a veteran Titan combine forces to save their own lives and combat a powerful enemy against all odds,” PlayStation’s product page for Titanfall 2 reads. “Multiplayer offers brand new Titans, expanded Pilot abilities, and deeper customization to elevate the fast-paced and exciting gameplay fans expect from the series.”

“Race on the official tracks, Daytona included, with the official riders from 250SX and 450SX to experience one of the most spectacular and entertaining racing competition ever,” PlayStation’s product page for Monster Energy Supercross reads.

Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross are now available for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers. Given that December’s free games are only now available, there’s no telling what will be on offer in January. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Plus right here.