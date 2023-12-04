Twitch Is Giving Away Free Twitch Drops for 10 Days

To celebrate the holiday season, Twitch is kicking off Winter Drops Fest with tons of rewards.

Twitch Drops are often one of the most popular features on the streaming platform. Whenever a game or streamer has them enabled, players can earn in-game goodies by simply watching their favorite game being played on Twitch. For players who are already watching those streams, it's a win-win scenario. With the holiday season quickly approaching, Twitch is kicking off a new series of drops that gives players ten days to collect new rewards across several games. The Winter Drops Fest starts on December 7 and goes until December 17. After linking your account, you'll be able to earn rewards across 12 different games.

Each game holds a different slot during the 10-day window, so you'll want to check the full calendar of events below to see exactly when each game is taking its turn in the spotlight. That said, the 12 games included are Path of Exile, Rust, World of Warships, Party Animals, Chess, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Teamfight Tactics, Pokémon Unite, PUBG, Sea of Thieves, Warframe, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Of course, Avatar is the most notable of the games because it's a brand-new release. However, this is a solid selection of games that covers a wide swath of players. Simply said, there's something here for just about everybody.

Below, you'll find the full list of rewards and the times that the various games will have drops enabled.

Twitch Winter Drops Full Schedule

Watch your favorite streamers explore Path of Exile's new 3.23 expansion on Twitch and receive the Ice Tiger Pet! This frosty feline will journey alongside you on your travels. Unlock this drop after 4 hours of watch time on any channel streaming Path of Exile. For more info, check out the announcement at Path of Exile.

When: 11AM December 8th until 11AM December 15th PST

Item & Watch Time: Ice Tiger Pet – 4 hours

Where: This promotion is available category-wide.



Rust

This December, Rust and Twitch celebrate their 10 year anniversary. That means 10 years of Rust bringing the community together to play and watch this incredible game. To celebrate this landmark partnership, Rust is dropping winter themed items like the Gingerbread SAP, Santa Sleeping Bag, Nutcracker AK, and Snow Suitcase. More details here.

When: 12/16 – 12/31

Items & Watch Time:

Santa Sleeping Bag – 3 hours

– 3 hours Gingerbread SAP – 6 hours

– 6 hours Snow Suitcase – 9 hours

– 9 hours Nutcracker AK – 12 hours



World of Warships

World of Warships is releasing its most anticipated update in 2023 – the New Year Update 12.11! Players can earn a lot of exceptional rewards like the new premium ship Tier VII Scharnhorst '43 – for free! Show off your prowess in Asymmetrical Battles and don't forget to claim your personal gifts awaiting in Santa City!

When: 12/7 – 12/17

Items & Watch Time:

Tactical Special Container and 5*New Year Sky consumable camouflages – 30 mins Contains a free day of World of Warships Premium time, two 100% free XP boosters and three combat signal flags! On top of that each player will receive five New Year Sky consumable camouflages to dress their ship in style.

– 30 mins Special Mission – 1.5 hours

– 1.5 hours Twitch Container – 3 hours



Party Animals

When you tune into Party Animals streams, you can earn in-game items like Cookies, Egg Coins, and a Purple Polar Morse outfit. The more you watch the more prizes you'll unlock. For more details and in-game events, visit Party Animals.

When: 12AM December 7th until 11:59PM December 17th PST

Items & Watch Time:

500 Cookies – 30 mins

– 30 mins 1 Egg Coin – 1 hour

– 1 hour 1 Purple Frame – 2 hours

– 2 hours 240 Nemo Bucks – 3 hours

– 3 hours 3 Egg Coins – 4 hours

– 4 hours 1 Purple Polar Morse Outfit – 5 hours



Chess

To celebrate the Champions Chess Tour Finals, the biggest online chess tournament in the world, Chess.com is giving away a free 14-day Chess.com Diamond membership to those who tune into the Finals for 4 hours or more. The Diamond membership includes: Unlimited Game Review, Unlimited Coach Explanations, Unlimited Puzzles, no ads, and much more!

When: 12/9 – 12/16

Item & Watch Time: 14 days of Diamond membership – 4 hours

Where: Get your drops at twitch.tv/chess, twitch.tv/chess24!



Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

To celebrate the upcoming release of the Ultimate Edition for Cyberpunk 2077, you can earn 4 in-game items when you watch any Cyberpunk stream. Tune in on Twitch and turn your V into a NUS Infiltrator!

When: December 5th (3AM PST) until December 19th (3AM PST)

NUS Infiltrator Pants – 1 hour Perfect for those covert ops in the middle of a cold night

– 1 hour NUS Infiltrator Boots – 2 hours A pair of sturdy, steel-toed boots to keep your feet warm during any gig

– 2 hours NUS Infiltrator Jacket – 3 hours The perfect neomilitaristic accessory

– 3 hours NUS Infiltrator Headgear – 4 hours great for keeping your head safe, secure, and toasty on intense missions

– 4 hours



Teamfight Tactics

The Vegas Open is live with 512 competitors competing in the largest ever Teamfight Tactics tournament! Tune in to earn the TFT Vegas Open – Let's Roll Emote.

When: 12PM December 8th until 4PM December 10th PST

Item & Watch Time: TFT Vegas Open "Let's Roll" In-Game Emote – 15 mins

Where: Get your drops at twitch.tv/teamfighttactics!



Pokémon UNITE

Meowscarada's Flower Petal Challenge starts on December 7th! During the event, tune into any stream in the Pokémon UNITE category and you can earn rewards like a 3-Day Limited License for Meowscarada and more. Additional info here.

When: 11PM December 6th until 12AM December 17th PST

Watch Time Required: 30 mins to earn all the items as a package.

Items:

3-Day Limited License: Meowscarada – Take Meowscarada into battle for 3 days.

– Take Meowscarada into battle for 3 days. 3-Day Limited License – Take Pikachu into battle for 3 days.

– Take Pikachu into battle for 3 days. Holiday Style: Pikachu (3-Day Holowear Rental)

Item Enhancer*50 – Upgrade your held items.



PUBG

PUBG's 10th map, Rondo is here! To celebrate the new map, watch any of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and earn exclusive rewards like the Cheerleader Legends' top and skirt, the YOLO Spray and Festive Flurry Hat. To earn additional loot, make sure to tune into PUBG Partners during the weekends. Click here for more information. See you in the Battlegrounds!

Drop A: All PUBG Streamers

Week 1: December 5th to December 12th (11PM PST)

Cheerleader Legend Top – 1 hour

– 1 hour Cheerleader Legend Skirt – 2 hours

Week 2: December 12th to December 19th (11PM PST)

Spray – YOLO – 1 hour

– 1 hour Festive Flurry Hat – 2 hours

Drop B: PUBG Partners Only

Week 1: December 8th to December 10th (12AM PST)

Contraband Coupon x10 – 2 hours

– 2 hours Rabbit Mask – 4 hours

Week 2: December 15th to December 17th (1AM PST)

Archivist's Chest and Key – 2 hours

– 2 hours Rabbit Mask – 4 hours



Sea of Thieves

There's nothing a pirate likes more than free loot – claim the Frozen Horizon Eyepatch, Beard, Pegleg, Trousers, Gloves and Hat just by tuning in to any Sea of Thieves stream. More info here.

When: 2AM December 8th until December 16th 2AM PST

Frozen Horizon Eyepatch – 1 hour Fix your enemies with a cold stare.

– 1 hour Frozen Horizon Beard – 2 hours Don't worry about a few grey hairs – it's the blue ones you need to watch out for.

– 2 hours Frozen Horizon Pegleg – 3 hours Pointy pegleg as sharp as an icicle.

– 3 hours Frozen Horizon Trousers – 4 hours Form-fitting trousers.

– 4 hours Frozen Horizon Gloves – 5 hours Thick gloves covered in icy shards. Avoid shaking hands.

– 5 hours Frozen Horizon Hat – 6 hours A wide-brimmed hat, offset with a frozen feather.

– 6 hours



Warframe

The next chapter of Warframe is approaching, Tenno. Ready yourselves for what will be unleashed in our Whispers in the Walls update with these loot items! Tune into any Warframe stream to earn them. More details here.

When: 11AM December 8th until 11AM December 15th ET

Ayatan Vaya Sculpture – 1 hour Can be dissolved into Endo to upgrade your Mods. Those who prefer to admire its splendor can also place this kinetic sculpture as a decoration in your Landing Craft

– 1 hour Orokin Reactor – 2 hours Install this in your Warframe, Necramech, Companion, or any other gear of choice to double its Mod capacity

– 2 hours Orokin Catalyst – 3 hours Install this in your weapon of choice to double its Mod capacity

– 3 hours



Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

To celebrate the long awaited release of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on December 7th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Amazon Luna we're dropping two in-game trinkets to enhance your Na'vi experience. Tune into any stream featuring the new game to earn.

When: 12:01AM December 7th until 11:59PM December 17th PST.

Slumbering Ikran Na'vi Weapon Trinket – 1 hour

– 1 hour Forest's Dawn Na'vi Weapon Trinket – 2 hours

Mark your calendars for December 7th for 10 days of Drops!