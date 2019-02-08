Free PlayStation Plus Weekend Announced for ‘Red Dead Online’, ‘GTA Online’, and More

Want to see what Rockstar’s Red Dead Online has to offer but didn’t want to commit to a monthly subscription price to become a PlayStation Plus member? Now you can try it risk-free this weekend and play games like the aforementioned Western title, Grand Theft Auto Online, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and more!

The upcoming free trial period for the online service will include instant access to all multiplayer games already owned, including the highly praised Apex Legends and Black Ops 4. It officially kicks off on February 15th and will run until the 17th.

Still not sold on trying it out even thought it’s free? Here’s what you’d have to look forward to:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games included with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

The 12-month memberships usually run at $59.99, with a 3-month option also available for $24.99. As seen above, there are a lot of incentives to join the program that runs very similarly to that of Microsoft’s Xbox Live. Free games, online play, and so much more! Plus, they are always having sales going on, much like the Flash Sale we covered earlier today.

