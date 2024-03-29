3 New Steam Games Are 100% Free to Download

Free Steam games are common enough, but seldom do they come from some of the biggest publishers in the business. Bandai Namco is one of those names, a publisher which has developed a reputation by creating fan-favorite franchises and classic games. The company has now released a batch of brand-new Steam games, and each one is available completely for free. There is a catch of course, though it's a pretty minor one: none of these games belong to any existing franchises, so players shouldn't expect a new Pac-Man or Tekken. Instead, these are wholly original, and have been developed by newer members of the team. But that just means Steam users could discover something new and unexpected!

These Bandai Namco games are all created by Gyaar Studio, a Bandai Namco group where newer developers can work on projects such as the free games released just recently. In total, there are three games that can now be downloaded: Boomeroad, Doronko Wanko, and NOTTOLOT. All three are vastly different from one another, and sound like they could offer unique experiences.

Unfortunately, these three games are only available on Steam, so Bandai Namco fans that prefer to play on console are out of luck! More on each of the free Steam games can be found below:

Boomeroad

Boomeroad is an action adventure game where players navigate a ruin in the sky by grinding on rails. The hook is, players are the ones creating those rails through the use of a boomerang (hence the title). The single-player adventure puts players in the role of a protagonist named Boomy, who must use their abilities to find artifacts and head towards an ancient tower.

Readers interested in downloading Boomeroad can do so right here.

Doronko Wanko

All dogs are good dogs. Even when they make messes, or they cause trouble, it's hard to stay mad at them for too long. That's the whole premise of Doronko Wanko, a game that puts players in the role of a mischievous Pomeranian. The Pomeranian is out to make huge messes of its owner's home, causing massive damage and getting mud all over the place. The goal is to rack up high repair costs for your owner, who rewards you for the destruction with brand-new toys. Doronko Wanko already has a "very positive" rating on Steam, and it might be the free game that's connected the most with audiences so far.

Readers interested in downloading Doronko Wanko can do so right here.

NOTOLOT

Described as a "robot hacking game," NOTOLOT has players control a robot named Rolly. Rolly desperately wants to see the world outside the factory's walls, and the player's goal is to help it escape and find freedom. Rolly can't do much more than roll around the factory, but it can also hack into various robots. Doing so gives Rolly new powers, including flying and climbing walls. When controlling these robots, Rolly can then use them to solve puzzles, and hopefully find the freedom it's so desperately craving.

Readers interested in downloading NOTOLOT can do so right here.

Are you planning on checking out any of these free Steam games? Which one sounds most appealing to you? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!