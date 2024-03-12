Monster Hunter Stories Release Date Announced, Sequel Coming to PS4

Capcom has announced that the original Monster Hunter Stories now has a release date on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The RPG will be arriving on June 14th. While that would be enough cause for excitement, Capcom has also revealed that the game's sequel will be coming to PlayStation 4 that same day. The two games will be sold separately, but there will also be an option to buy them as a collection. A physical release for the collection will be offered on Nintendo Switch, but will only include the first game on the cartridge, with the second being a digital download.

A trailer for the PS4 release of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The vibrant world of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin takes flight on PS4 for the first time! Become a monster rider in this unforgettable RPG set in the Monster Hunter universe.



Launching alongside #MHStories on June 14!



From Nintendo Exclusive to Multi-Platform Release

The original Monster Hunter Stories was first released on Nintendo 3DS. A remaster of the game was announced during a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase last month, and will include several features that were not present in the 3DS version. Notably, players can expect to see a new Museum Mode, new voice work, and all of the later updates that were released after launch. Players that have save data from Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will also get a special Mahana Rider outfit for Navirou in Monster Hunter Stories.

The release of Monster Hunter Stories 2 on PS4 is a pretty big deal! The game was fairly well-received when it was released on Nintendo Switch and Steam back in 2021, and sold more than 1 million copies. The RPG's monster raising gameplay drew a lot of positive comparisons to the Pokemon franchise, while still maintaining familiar elements from the Monster Hunter series.

The Future of Monster Hunter

It makes a lot of sense to see the Monster Hunter Stories games getting a release like this, as the franchise is one of Capcom's most successful. While the Monster Hunter Stories games offer gameplay significantly different from main series entries, it could help to tide fans over until the release of Monster Hunter Wilds, which isn't set to arrive until sometime in 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds was announced at The Game Awards back in December, and is currently slated to arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Switch is notably absent from that list, but it's possible the game could arrive on Nintendo's next video game system, which is rumored to arrive early next year. The tentatively titled "Nintendo Switch 2" is expected to be more powerful than then current hardware, which would make a Monster Hunter Wilds release a lot more plausible. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what Capcom reveals about the game in the coming months.

