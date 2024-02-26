Reveal of Crazy New Steam Game Coming This Year Goes Viral

The reveal of a new Steam game releasing this year has gone viral on social media, and in particular, on X, formerly known as Twitter. Why has the game's reveal gone viral? Well, because it looks absolutely crazy in all the right ways. If you are on social media, there is a good chance you saw this game recently revealed. If you aren't on social media though, there is a good chance you missed the reveal of Kingmakers, which is easily now one of the Internet's most anticipated games for this year.

According to developer Redemption Road, the game in question has been in development for five years already, which explains how it is ready to debut this year. Unfortunately, when it does release, it will be via Steam Early Access. In other words, the full, final game won't release this year. Meanwhile, there is no word of console versions.

Upon reveal, the game's trailer garnered a massive 73 million views on X, complete with 73,000 likes. This is a massive amount for an account that, at the time, had a minimal number of followers. Further, it comes from the studio behind Road Redemption. In other words, not many people know about Redemption Road or have much reason to get excited when they see it reveal a new game. That said, they are excited now. And once you see the trailer below, you will understand why.

"You're the last hope in a dying world. Travel back 500 years, to medieval England, in order to change the course of a bloody war and maybe, if you're lucky, stave off the apocalypse. Can you tip the scales of history and create a new timeline," reads an official blurb about the game.

The game's official description continues, getting into gameplay details: "Each battle you engage in runs as a fully real-time simulation with thousands of soldiers fighting at the same time. Every soldier on the battlefield is controlled by a next-gen multi-threaded AI which controls their decision-making, pathfinding, and loyalty. This, combined with a unique procedural animation system, allows Kingmakers to offer an unprecedented level of character and combat fidelity."

Right now -- in addition to no word of an exact release date or console version -- there is no word if the game will support Steam Deck when it releases into Steam Early Access. Meanwhile, how long it plans on staying in early access, we don't know. This is also not communicated. That said, we don't need to know any of this to be excited to get our hands on it.