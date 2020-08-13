FreeFortnite: Epic Asks Gamers To Fight Against Apple and Gamers Respond

Following Apple's removal of Fortnite from the App Store, Epic Games has filed a lawsuit against the company, and is asking fans to show their support for the game. The hashtag #FreeFortnite is being pushed by the company on Twitter, and many fans are already making their displeasure with Apple known. Epic has been unhappy with Apple's policies for quite some time, and they aren't the only gaming company that's been struggling with Apple over the last few weeks. It's impossible to say which side will come out on top, but it certainly seems like things will continue to heat up from here!

Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Visit https://t.co/K3S07w5uEk and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984" https://t.co/tpsiCW4gqK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

