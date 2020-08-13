FreeFortnite: Epic Asks Gamers To Fight Against Apple and Gamers Respond
Following Apple's removal of Fortnite from the App Store, Epic Games has filed a lawsuit against the company, and is asking fans to show their support for the game. The hashtag #FreeFortnite is being pushed by the company on Twitter, and many fans are already making their displeasure with Apple known. Epic has been unhappy with Apple's policies for quite some time, and they aren't the only gaming company that's been struggling with Apple over the last few weeks. It's impossible to say which side will come out on top, but it certainly seems like things will continue to heat up from here!
Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices.
Visit https://t.co/K3S07w5uEk and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984" https://t.co/tpsiCW4gqK— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020
Fans seem really passionate about this.
Look, I know there's a lot of people who don't like Fortnite, some who don't even know what it is, or might even be the devs of a competitor. But we need the internet to come together, as a whole, from big to small, to #FreeFortnite. Epic, we have your back.— Nitro (@Nitr0_0xide) August 13, 2020
Apple seems to be losing the battle of public opinion...
Gosh apple sucks #freefortnite— Cadence B 💜 (@LNR_Cadence) August 13, 2020
...even with those who love their products.
I love apple products but I know they are always money hungry #freefortnite— @Brandon Barbacovi (@Brandon48762090) August 13, 2020
Epic is clearly looking like the good guy here.
You don't have enough money yet @Apple? Just had to make a few more bucks off of kids huh #freefortnite— April Marie (@Apriliskewl) August 13, 2020
People that have lost interest in the game are even on Epic's side.
#freefortnite i used to be a super competitive player in this game a long time ago, and this is simply unnacceptable from Apple— Lumen (@LumenHD) August 13, 2020
You just don't want a bunch of angry Fortnite fans!
The Fortnite community coming all together 🥺❤️#freefortnite— LAZY DREAMER (@Sharpthieve) August 13, 2020
And some want to see xCloud and Stadia "freed" as well.
#FreeFortnite from the BS that Apple is pulling. And #FreexCloud and #FreeStadia and any other service Apple is unfairly blocking.— ArronEcho (@arronecho) August 13, 2020
2020 has been hard enough.
Dont make 2020 worse we are all dealing with a lot Please @AppStore unban fortnite we want to make 2020 rise from its deapths #FreeFortnite #Fortnite #apple #IOS #UnbanFortnite— CCORYBOI (@CCOREE_YT) August 13, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.