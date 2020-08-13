FreeFortnite: Epic Asks Gamers To Fight Against Apple and Gamers Respond

By Marc Deschamps

Following Apple's removal of Fortnite from the App Store, Epic Games has filed a lawsuit against the company, and is asking fans to show their support for the game. The hashtag #FreeFortnite is being pushed by the company on Twitter, and many fans are already making their displeasure with Apple known. Epic has been unhappy with Apple's policies for quite some time, and they aren't the only gaming company that's been struggling with Apple over the last few weeks. It's impossible to say which side will come out on top, but it certainly seems like things will continue to heat up from here!

Fans seem really passionate about this.

Apple seems to be losing the battle of public opinion...

...even with those who love their products.

Epic is clearly looking like the good guy here.

People that have lost interest in the game are even on Epic's side.

You just don't want a bunch of angry Fortnite fans!

And some want to see xCloud and Stadia "freed" as well.

2020 has been hard enough.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

