Friday the 13th Star Kane Hodder Teases New Horror Franchise Video Game

Horror film fans know Kane Hodder well, the stuntman turned actor is best known for playing the part of Jason Voorhees more times than anyone else in the Friday the 13th film franchise, donning the hockey mask for four of the eleven films. His other credits across the genre include playing the part of Victor Crowley in the Hatchet film series plus stops along the way in franchise entries for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Children of the Corn, The Devil's Rejects, and Pumpkinhead. Hodder famously reprised his role as Jason for the Friday the 13th video game and apparently he's involved with another title that's on the way.

As first noticed by Slash 'N Cast on YouTube (H/T Bloody Disgusting) Hodder confirmed that he's working on another horror video game in an unlikely place, a Cameo video. Speaking to one of his customers on the platform, Hodder can be heard saying in one clip: “I’m currently doing a new video game, another horror franchise, that I can’t talk about yet. But you’ll see it eventually.” Slash 'N Cast speculates that he could be working with Friday the 13th developer Gun Media on their new title, which has not been revealed to the world yet, but as Hodder implies, details remain unknown.

One potential horror franchise that could be getting its own video game in the style of Friday the 13th is none other than Halloween. The Boogeyman himself Michael Myers has only been in one official Halloween game, an Atari title back in 1983, but became playable in Dead by Daylight back in 2016. As fans of the film series might recall, producer Malek Akkad previously hinted at exploring the franchise in the world of video games (years after Myers appeared in Dead by Daylight).

“This year there are going to be some big announcements to that effect, in looking at new forms of media," Akkad previously told the official Halloween Movies website in 2018. "Attractions, videogames, VR, it’s all sort of being discussed so stay tuned, this year is going to be a big year for Halloween.”

No official announcement to that end arrived in 2018, or in 2019 or in 2020, but if a Halloween video game does in fact happen then it would mark Hodder's first involvement with The Boogeyman and make him one of the only people in Hollywood to have left his mark on most of the major slasher icons. Check back here for more details on Hodder's upcoming video game appearance as we learn about it.