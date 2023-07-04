Friday the 13th: The Game Maxes Out Players' Accounts in Farewell Update

Last month, Gun Interactive revealed that Friday the 13th: The Game will be delisted on December 31st, meaning it will no longer be available for purchase in physical or digital formats. Today, the publisher revealed the game's final update, which is set to be released on July 6th. The update will give all players access to 30 Legendary Perks, all kills will be unlocked, and more. On Twitter, Gun Media CEO Wes Keltner said that the move was "the best way we knew how to give you, the players, the best experience and a heartfelt thank you, as we move towards an inevitable goodbye." Full patch notes can be found below:

Friday The 13th: The Game – Database Server Update

30 Legendary Perks Awarded to All

Most Popular Perks

No Negative Effects

All Best Roll Possible



All Players: Level 150



All Kills Unlocked



All Challenged Skulls Unlocked



No XP/CP Earned

No Matchmaking Functionality Lost







Friday the 13th: The Game found a passionate following, but legal battles surrounding the ownership of the franchise have prevented Gun Media from offering any new content. The publisher has since shifted focus towards a different horror franchise; The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is slated to release on August 18th. Like Friday the 13th: The Game, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an asymmetrical multiplayer game where potential victims must try to survive. The biggest difference this time is that three killers are doing the chasing, with four survivors struggling to stay alive. It remains to be seen whether the game will be embraced by horror buffs, but it does seem promising thus far.

As for Friday the 13th, a new game based on the franchise is currently in the works. No details have been revealed about the game, including who will be handling the development or publishing. However, we do know that series composer Harry Manfredini will be returning, and it will feature "more realistic looking" characters. Manfredini revealed as such in an interview last month with Rely on Horror, but hopefully fans won't be waiting much longer on additional details!

