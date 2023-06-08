Friday the 13th: The Game Getting Delisted This Year

Friday the 13th: The Game from Gun Interactive will no longer be buyable by the end of the year with the game itself set to fully shut down late in 2024, the game's creators said this week. This is due to the license for the game expiring in December which makes for the latest development in a game (and franchise overall) that's long been wrapped up in talks of licenses, intellectual ownership, and other legal battles. During the time leading up to the removal of the game from stores and its eventual shutdown, Friday the 13th: The Game and its DLCs have been put on sale permanently.

Gun offered an update on Friday the 13th: The Game this week in a post on through the game's quiet Twitter account. December 31st will be when the game is pulled from digital and physical retailers, though you should still be able to play it "at least" until December 31, 2024.

"The time has come. Our license for Friday the 13th will expire on December 31st, 2023," the update explained. "On that date, Friday the 13th: The Game will no longer be available for sale, both physically and digitally."

For those who don't have the game on a preferred platform but still want to get in some matches with friends before it ceases to function, you'll be able to pick up copies of the game for $4.99. DLC options for the game include emote packs, clothing packs, and kill packs that let Jason perform more gruesome kills on the Counselors. All of those DLCs will be dropped down to $0.99 apiece.

"The game will, however, continue to function through at least December 31, 2024, if you already own it. At this time, we've made the decision to reduce the price to $4.99 for the base game and $0.99 for each piece of DLC content. We will continue to offer the title and content at that price point right up until it is removed from digital/physical storefronts on December 31st, 2023."

The game's been on the decline for years now ever since it was first announced in 2018 that it would get no new content due to the legal battles surrounding the Friday the 13th franchise. Dedicated servers for the game were shut down in 2020 which was another blow to the remaining playerbase.

While it's of course unfortunate for players that the game is being delisted and will eventually cease to be playable, the good news is that the asymmetrical multiplayer genre has grown significantly since this game first released, so there are more than a few alternatives out there now. There's Dead by Daylight, of course, as well as other horror adaptations like Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game which is currently in development. The best new example of this type of game to look forward to is The Texas Chain Saw Massacre which offers a different take on the genre and just so happens to be made by Gun and Sumo Nottingham. That game is out in August, and if you haven't played it yet, you should the next time a playtest opens up.

It's also worth mentioning that there's apparently a new Friday the 13th game in the works, though little is known about that one at this time save for the fact that it's supposedly in development.