Frostpunk’s Free Update Roadmap Includes New Endless and Survival Modes

It took Frostpunk only three days to achieve profitability. With such a sucessful launch, developer 11 Bit Studios committed to updating the game with further content. Today, it revealed said content roadmap for the remainder of the year.

The roadmap notably includes two new modes, new customization options, and more. Further, it promises that all of the content will be 100 percent free.

The new content will kick off sometime later this month with the release of a new survivor mode. The new mode will unlock new, special modifiers that will make the game even harder than it is on the most difficult setting.

This will then be followed with an update adding basic customization options, which will allow players to name their citizens and automatons. Next up will be a new scenario dubbed “The Builders,” which will be the most substantial update for the year. 11 Bit Studios doesn’t divulge any details on this specific update, but does mention it will come packing its own story and challenge.

Next up will be yet another mode, this one called endurance, which will essentially be its version of an endless mode. The year will then wrap up with the implementation of a screenshot tool, aka a photo mode, that will come with a “special surprise.”

11 Bit Studios also mentions that it has more content plans for 2019, but obviously isn’t ready to share anything yet. And as you would expect, in-between bigger updates will be smaller updates to address stability, bugs, etc.

Frostpunk is available on PC for $29.99 USD. Console versions remain up in the air. Below, you can read more on the game:

Frostpunk is a brand-new title from the creators of This War of Mine. It’s a society survival game that asks what people are capable of when pushed to the brink of extinction. In an entirely frozen world, people develop steam-powered technology to oppose the overwhelming cold. The city’s ruler has to manage both the citizens and the infrastructure they live in. The leader’s tactical skills face challenges that will frequently question morality and the basic foundations of what we consider organized society. Optimization and resource management often clash with empathy and thoughtful decision-making. While city and society management will consume most of the ruler’s time, at some point exploration of the outside world is necessary to understand its history and present state.

What decisions will you make to ensure the survival of your society? What will you do when pushed to the limit? And…

…who will you become in the process?