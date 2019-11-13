Funko’s Exclusive Disney Kingdom Hearts 3 Dark Aqua With Keyblade Pop is Live

Back in August, Funko announced a new wave of Pop figures from Disney / Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts 3 that included Sora with the Ultima Weapon, Kairi wearing her hood, Aqua, and Lea. One of the exclusives in that wave was the Dark Aqua with Keyblade Pop figure, which has just hit BoxLunch and can be ordered here while supplies last.

Note that BoxLunch’s sister site Hot Topic will be getting the Lea with Keyblade Pop figure as an exclusive towards the end of November. When it does arrive, you’ll be able to find it here. Inside that link you’ll also find the aforementioned Pop figures in the standard Kingdom Hearts 3 standard lineup.

On a related note, Hot Topic launched a line of KH3 fashions right around the time of the game’s release, and they’ve been hugely popular. The collection includes a series of cosplay hoodies in Sora, Riku, Kari, and Heartless Shadow styles along with a Organization XIII hooded duster coat, backpacks, sneakers, and more. You can shop Hot Topic’s entire Kingdom Hearts 3 collection right here, and links to some of the individual items can be found below (they’re all on sale at the time of writing).

If you haven’t played Kingdom Hearts 3 yet, the standard edition for the PS4 and Xbox One are both available now with significant discounts. The official synopsis for the game reads:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

