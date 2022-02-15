Funko Games’ New Reveals Include Disney’s Goofy Movie, Thunder Mountain, Marvel, Stars Wars, and More

Funko Games has already revealed a few of their upcoming 2022 projects, but that’s only a slice of what’s on the way from the studio. So far Funko Games has revealed new additions to their FunkoVerse line as well as their new Warriors and ET games, but today they’ve revealed a host of new titles that should skyrocket up the most wanted lists, especially for fans of Disney, the Disney Parks, Marvel, and Star Wars, and you can check out all of the titles on the next slide! New titles like Happiest Day and Big Thunder Mountain are perfect for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, but Disney fans will also be able to enjoy the bound-to-be fan-favorite A Goofy Movie game as well as the fast-paced race to the finish Return of the Headless Horseman.

The Disney Princess Pattern game rounds out the Disney releases, but don’t worry, because fans of Marvel and Star Wars have Something Wild! Spider-Man and Something Wild! Star Wars to look forward to as well. There’s something for everyone here, and you can find all the details on the new reveals below. You can check out new images of all of the games on the next slide.

Disney Happiest Day Game – Magic Kingdom Park Edition

It’s a delightful game of sharing and discovery! Visit exciting attractions, meet cherished characters, and experience magical moments throughout Magic Kingdom Park. Along the way, you’ll share your favorite ways to spend the day. When Tinker Bell reaches the top of the castle, the game board magically transforms from day to night! It’s an enchanting adventure every time you play!

MSRP: $24.99, Ages 5+, 2-6 Players, Available Spring 2022

Disney Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Game

This here is the wildest game in the wilderness! Step off the stagecoach and into the cursed mining town of Tumbleweed. Will you find fortune mining the mysterious mountain, or awaken its many dangers? Discover gold-filled veins, grow your mining operations with new equipment, and invest in the town’s businesses. With the right strategy and a dash of good ol’ fashioned luck, you may strike it rich!

MSRP: $29.99, Ages 9+, 2-4 Players, Available Spring 2022

Disney A Goofy Movie Game

Global superstar Powerline is back on tour! Join Max and his friends as they hit the road in this adventure-filled race to the concert! Make your way across the map, collecting fun memories for your scrapbook. Then hurry to score the best seats by the time Powerline hits the stage! Play cards to collect memories and travel to new locations! Roll the die to see if Powerline reaches L.A. or Goofy takes you on a wacky detour! Make the most memories and score the best seats at the concert to win!

MSRP: $23.99, Ages 7+, 2-4 Players, Available Spring 2022

Disney Return of the Headless Horseman Game

After midnight in Sleepy Hollow, the town comes to life with spooky sounds and creepy creatures! Ichabod is frightened and needs your help! Work together to get him to the covered bridge before the Headless Horseman heads him off! It’s a family game of frightful fun!

MSRP: $19.99, Ages 6+, 2-4 Players, Available Spring 2022

Something Wild! Marvel – Spider-Man

Something Wild! Marvel is a fast-paced, light card game for the whole family, featuring an exclusive collectible Spider-Man Pop! game mover, as well as your favorite characters from around the Marvel Spider-Verse. Combine Character Cards in sets and runs to score points. Use Power Cards to add a fun twist to the classic card gameplay.

MSRP: $8.99, Ages 6+, 2-4 Players, Available Summer 2022

Something Wild! Star Wars – Boba Fett

Something Wild! Star Wars is a fast-paced, light card game for the whole family, featuring a collectible Boba Fett mini Pop!, as well as your favorite characters from the classic Star Wars story. Power Cards add a fun twist to this new-classic, set-making card game. Combine multiple games to add more character cards, more Pop! figures, and more powers to your game!

MSRP: $8.99, Ages 6+, 2-4 Players, Available Fall 2022

Disney Princess Pattern Party Game

Go for a spin with five of your favorite Disney Princess characters! Spin and match the character, color, shape, or pattern. Each player gets their own spinner and whenever someone spins “SWAP!” you all switch spinners. Match the four squares on your goal card to win!Spin, match, and join the party!

MSRP: $15.99, Ages 3+, 2-4 Players, Spring 2022

