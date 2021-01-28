G4 Reveals Return of Two Fan Favorite Shows

Fans have been eagerly awaiting details about the return of G4, especially after the G4 reunion that brought back the many hosts of the original network with delightful results. Since then we've had glimpses at what is coming next, but thanks to a new teaser from G4 we now know that the upcoming slate of new programming will indeed include the return of two fan-favorite shows. Today G4 revealed that both Attack of the Show and X-Play will be a part of the official programming slate when the network launches, though we don't know who will be hosting either show just yet.

Many are hopeful that Attack of the Show hosts Kevin Pereira and Olivia Munn will have some involvement in the upcoming relaunch, and likewise, fans are hopeful that they'll get to see Adam Sessler and Morgan Webb as part of X-Play since those names are so synonymous with both shows. Odds are we'll at least get those hosts popping in from time to time, but hopefully, we'll have more concrete details soon.

ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to both Pereira and Sessler about the holiday special and seeing all those classic moments again, and it brought back a lot of memories, including how they were pretty much flying by the seat of their pants at times.

"It's kind of one of those... we were able to pull it off because we didn't know what the hell we were doing," Pereira said. "We had not worked in television before to any extent to know that what we were trying to take on was absurd on its face. That's probably what a lot of it... It was our ignorance that kind of fostered a lot of that. I'm older now. I'm the old fogey of the old house. There is that kind of twinge of nostalgia where it's like, ah, man, that way, when I looked out on the horizon, my eyes were still dewy with hope. Once we made those kind of special episodes, that we had a really good review, the amount of collective excitement we had, maybe going over to someone's house to all sit down and watch it as it hit the broadcast. Those are really fond memories and of a lot of that came back when we were doing the reunion special."

