Gabe Newell’s Son Comments on the State of Steam and Why it Needs to Change

Steam is the wildly popular gaming client that allows PC players to grow that impressive gaming library and usually for a good price. Gabe Newell is the Valve Corp messiah, but what does his son have to say about the PC empire?

In a recent interview with Valve News Network, Gray Newell spoke about a wide variety of topics including that of change. Newell Jr. stated that Valve needs to work more on pushing their ideas, citing that the team’s intelligence is massively underutilized:

“If it’s one thing I’d like to see Valve do, it’s push it with more their ideas,” he said. “The people there are the smartest I’ve ever met, the hardest working, the most inspiring. The culture at Valve is a very good one but they’ve kind of found this point where they’re a working machine. And that’s good, but I think they should reach out and do something scary. Do something that they don’t know what the outcome is going to be.

“They make incredibly smart decisions, but sometimes you have to do something stupid. Sometimes you have to have a stupid crazy idea and say ‘fuck it’, go with it. Valve has a mindbogglingly enormous amount of resources at their back, and I hope they find the courage to throw it at something new. I want to see them push the envelope again.”`

He also talked about that creepy baby boss fight in Half-Life 1 when he found out that it was based on him. This has nothing to do with Steam changing, we just think it’s hilarious:

“The final boss of Half-Life 1, the giant evil baby monster is supposed to be me,” he said on the Half-Life inclusion. “When my mother was in child birth they were thinking, what’s something really scary? And at the time, having a child seemed really scary for everyone.”

You can see the full interview with Gabe’s son in the video at the top of this article, you can also check out the Valve News Network website right here for a closer look.