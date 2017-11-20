GameFly’s Black Friday Sale Is Loaded With Sweet Gaming Deals

Know what we like about Black Friday? The fact that you can get a good portion of the deals online, meaning you don't have to deal with the hustle and bustle of stores and crowds of customers. You just click a few buttons, get the deals you want, and you're on your happy little way.

And if you're a gamer, it's even better if you can stack up online deals all in one shot – and GameFly has quite a few to offer. The popular game rental site just posted its Black Friday deals for this week, and there are plenty of titles that are worth picking up.

We've broken down some of the best deals below. Keep in mind that these games don't just come with free shipping, but also their original game codes, since GameFly doesn't redeem them or ship them out with rentals.

Prey (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)0 $12.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda (Xbox One, PlayStation4)- $8.99

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (Xbox On e, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Battlefield 1 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $17.99

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Nioh (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Sniper Elite 4 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Dead Rising 4 (Xbox One)- $14.99

Titanfall 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Watch Dogs 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

NBA 2K17 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

MLB the Show 17 (PlayStation 4)- $12.99

For Honor (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Gears of War 4 (Xbox One)- $19.99

Final Fantasy XV (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Mafia III (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Dead By Daylight (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Tekken 7 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

NHL 17 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Kingdom Hearts I/II Remix (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Batman: Return To Arkham (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Halo Wars 2 (Xbox One)- $14.99

Hitman: The Complete First Season (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $24.99

Dishonored 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Has Been Heroes (Nintendo Switch) $9.99

1-2-Switch (Nintendo Switch)- $24.99

Lego Worlds (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Halo 5: Guardians (Xbox One)- $17.99

Valkyria Revolution (PlayStation 4)- $8.99

Doom (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Shadow Tactics (Xbox One)- $9.99

Batman: The Telltale Series Season One (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Quantum Break (Xbox One)- $14.99

Outlast Trinity (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

The Last Guardian (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

The Surge (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $14.99

Get these deals while they're hot!