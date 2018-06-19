GameFly Pre-Owned Sale Features Dragon Ball FighterZ, Monster Hunter World For $30 Each

Online rental/sales site Gamefly has launched yet another huge pre-owned game sale and it’s one that fans will want to take advantage of. Essentially, it’ll allow you to get a nice 2-for-1 deal on games like Assassin’s Creed Origins, Dragon Ball FighterZ and Monster Hunter: World.

That’s because those games are currently priced at $29.99, a huge savings from the $60 price they usually sell for. What’s more, GameFly offers free shipping AND the inserts that originally came with the games, so you’ll be able to redeem any DLC that was originally included. Oh, and did we mention there’s a few Switch games in there, too?

So what will you find in this huge sale? Check out the list of bargains below. But hurry. It’s only going to last for a few days, and once these games are gone, they’re gone.

Destiny 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Call of Duty WWII (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Monster Hunter World (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Madden NFL 18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99 (includes code for original Bayonetta!)

Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT (PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $15.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Metal Gear Survive (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99 (may include The Stick of Truth)

Shadow of the Colossus (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch)- $44.99

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (PlayStation 4)- $27.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Injustice 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Prey (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Final Fantasy XV (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

.hack//G.U. Last Recode (PlayStation 4)- $24.99

The Last Guardian (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PlayStation 4)- $24.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Nintendo Switch)- $44.99

L.A. Noire (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $27.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Need For Speed: Payback (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Watch Dogs 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Dishonored 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

The Evil Within (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Tekken 7 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Titanfall 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Sea of Thieves (Xbox One)- $29.99

Dragon Quest Builders (Nintendo Switch)- $34.99

For Honor (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

EA Sports UFC 3 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo Switch)- $24.99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

ARMS (Nintendo Switch)- $44.99

Hitman: The Complete First Season (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Detective Pikachu (Nintendo 3DS)- $27.99

Ratchet & Clank (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Devil May Cry HD Collection (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Lego City Undercover (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Metroid: Samus Returns (Nintendo 3DS)- $19.99

Halo Wars 2 (Xbox One)- $17.99

Dead By Daylight (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Agents of Mayhem (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $7.99

Batman: The Telltale Series (PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Sonic Forces (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Dynasty Warriors 9 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Pokemon Sun (Nintendo 3DS)- $19.99

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Paper Mario: Color Splash (Wii U)- $29.99

Attack On Titan 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Attack On Titan 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $37.99

Pokemon Moon (Nintendo 3DS)- $19.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Overwatch: Origins Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $34.99

Gundam Versus (PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Okami HD (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Hurry up and get these great bargains while you can!

