GameFly Used Game Sale Features Massive Hit Games for Dirt Cheap

The rental game service GameFly isn’t just good for putting hit games in the hands of players. It’s also become a great go-to source for buying used games. And the company’s at it once more as it’s hosting a huge used game sale with great deals on titles like Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars: Battlefront II for under $20, plus more!

We’ve posted the full sale list below and there are some great deals here, all available with free shipping. Not only that, but the games also include all their unredeemed codes so you can add the extra DLC onto your experience. No having to worry if a code doesn’t work here, gamers.

Check out the full list below. But hurry — this sale will only last a few days!

PlayStation 4: Injustice 2, Call of Duty: WWII and More

3D Mini Golf- $6.99

EA Sports UFC 2- $7.99

Star Wars: Battlefront- $7.99

Madden NFL 18- $9.99

FlatOut 4: Total Insanity- $12.99

Injustice 2- $12.99

Metal Gear Survive- $12.99

Doom VFR- $14.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole- $14.99

The Raven Remastered- $14.99

Star Wars: Battlefront II- $15.99

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package- $17.99

DiRT 4- $17.99

Dynasty Warriors 9- $17.99

Gundam Versus- $17.99

Sonic Forces- $17.99

The Evil Within 2- $17.99

Call of Duty: WWII- $19.99

Gran Turismo Sport- $19.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- $19.99

Mudrunner: A Spintires Game- $19.99

Need For Speed: Payback- $19.99

Outlast: Second Contact- $19.99

School Girl/Zombie Hunter- $19.99

Shadow of the Colossus Remastered- $19.99

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game- $19.99

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia- $19.99

Xbox One: Star Wars: Battlefront II, Shadow of War and More

Dead Alliance- $5.99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate- $7.99

EA Sports UFC 2- $7.99

Star Wars: Battlefront- $7.99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider- $8.99

Destiny 2- $9.99

Madden NFL 18- $9.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda- $9.99

ReCore- $9.99

Battlefield 1- $12.99

Halo Wars 2- $12.99

Metal Gear Survive- $12.99

Attack On Titan- $14.99

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard- $14.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole- $14.99

Super Lucky’s Tale- $14.99

Tekken 7- $14.99

Star Wars: Battlefront II- $15.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered- $17.99

DiRT 4- $17.99

Dynasty Warriors 9- $17.99

Injustice 2- $17.99

Inside/Limbo- $17.99

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 w/Season Pass- $17.99

Call of Duty: WWII- $19.99

Need For Speed: Payback- $19.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands- $19.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- $24.99

Nintendo Switch: ARMS, Street Fighter and More

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition- $29.99

ARMS- $44.99

Dragon Quest Builders- $34.99

Pokken Tournament DX- $44.99

Owlboy- $24.99

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap- $29.99

Snow Moto Racing Freedom- $19.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2- $32.99

Doom- $44.99

Gear Club Unlimited- $29.99

Rocket League: Collector’s Edition- $34.99

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame- $27.99

Fallen Legion: Rise To Glory- $29.99

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers- $24.99

The Longest Five Minutes- $24.99

Penny-Punching Princess- $32.99

Wild Guns Reloaded- $24.99

Hurry and get these great deals while you can!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.