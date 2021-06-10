GameStop Names New CEO and CFO

✖

GameStop has announced a new CEO and CFO as the company’s luck has turned around. In a new press release they named Matt Furlong and Mike Recupero as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer respectively. Both of them are leaving Amazon for this change in mission. Private-equity investor Ryan Cohen was also voted chairman of the board for the company. It’s been a whirlwind year for the little retailer that could. Millions poured in to help “save” the game store from being eaten from the inside by investment hedge funds. However, Gamestop isn’t exactly out of the woods yet. The company still faces the task of keeping up with a market where digital game sales increase more year after year. But, the day trading shenanigans don’t seem to be slowing down either. Perhaps, Gamestop could have it’s best year on record in 2021.

The company explained their new hires in a press release, ”Mr. Furlong and Mr. Recupero join from Amazon, where they each held senior roles and oversaw various growth initiatives during their respective tenures. Mr. Furlong’s start date is June 21, 2021 and Mr. Recupero’s start date is July 12, 2021.”

“Mr. Furlong is a veteran e-commerce leader with significant experience implementing growth strategies across global geographies and product categories. Most recently, he was a Country Leader and oversaw Amazon’s Australia business during a period of substantial growth. He was previously a Technical Advisor to the head of Amazon’s North America Consumer business. Throughout his nearly nine years at Amazon, he also ran a variety of product categories and oversaw strong market share expansion. Mr. Furlong began his career at Procter & Gamble, where he was an executive focused on brand, marketing and sales strategies.”

“Mr. Recupero is a seasoned technology industry finance executive, who spent more than 17 years at Amazon supporting growth across global geographies and product categories. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of the North American Consumer business after serving as Chief Financial Officer of Prime Video. He previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of the European Consumer business. He began his career at Amazon, holding Analyst, Manager and Director roles of increasing responsibility.”

Do you think there will be another run on GameStop stock? Let us know down in the comments below!