GameStop Black Friday Sale: 10 Best Deals on Popular 2022 Video Games

GameStop has revealed its Black Friday deals ahead of the commercial holiday this Friday. And as you would expect, its Black Friday sale includes Nintendo Switch deals, PS4 deals, PS5 deals, Xbox One deals, and Xbox Series X|S deals. It's not Black Friday yet, but the deals are already live and available. And they will presumably continue through Cyber Monday and possibly even be bolstered by further deals. That said, in the meantime, we have gone ahead and sifted through the sale to find the 10 best deals on 10 notable games released this year. Below, you can check out these 10 games. This includes a trailer for each game, an official product description, pricing information, discount information, and links to various versions of the game. That said, it's important to note these are limited time deals, which means they may no longer be available by the time you're reading this.

Ghostwire: Tokyo - $25 (Save $35) About: "Face the unknown, uncover the truth and save the city. Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo's population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you FACE THE UNKNOWN in Ghostwire: Tokyo." PS5 prevnext

A Plague Tale: Requiem -- $39 (Save $21) About: "Far across the sea, an island calls... Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces. After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo's curse. But, when Hugo's powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo. Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers." PS5

Horizon Forbidden West -- $39 (Save $31) About: "Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West – a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon. The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why. It's up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past – all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy." PS5 prevnext

Dying Light 2 -- $29 (Save $31) About: "Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus-and lost. Now, we're losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth... and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you'll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there's one thing you can never forget-stay human." PS5

Sonic Frontiers -- $39 (Save $21) About: "Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog's newest high-speed adventure! In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands. Jump into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients, and fight to stop these new mysterious foes. Welcome to the evolution of Sonic games!" PS5

Elden Ring -- $39 (Save $21) About: "Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment." PS5

