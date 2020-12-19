GameStop PS5 Restock Debacle Leaves Customers Angry

GameStop is trending on Twitter, and many of the tweets include angry customers complaining about recent PS5 restocks. GameStop has had several PS5 restocks this month. It's also had several Xbox Series X restocks as well. And these restocks have provided many PlayStation and Xbox gamers with next-gen consoles ahead of Christmas. However, a lot has gone wrong as well. Not only are bots and resellers continuing to gobble up supply, but orders are being canceled. In other words, if you manage to beat the bots, beat the site crashes, and beat the millions of PlayStation fans trying to secure order as well, it may end getting cancelled for a variety of reasons.

In addition to this, it appears GameStop's supply can't fulfil their orders. Not only are customers reporting that consoles they were told they were getting weeks ago aren't showing up, but in some cases, GameStop is telling customers they won't be getting their console until April 2021.

It's been a bit of a debacle. And it's been a mess for other retailers as well, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. However, right now it's GameStop is trending on Twitter. And this is partially because users are making GameStop jokes about stimulus checks, but it's also because there are many angry GameStop customers.