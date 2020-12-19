GameStop PS5 Restock Debacle Leaves Customers Angry
GameStop is trending on Twitter, and many of the tweets include angry customers complaining about recent PS5 restocks. GameStop has had several PS5 restocks this month. It's also had several Xbox Series X restocks as well. And these restocks have provided many PlayStation and Xbox gamers with next-gen consoles ahead of Christmas. However, a lot has gone wrong as well. Not only are bots and resellers continuing to gobble up supply, but orders are being canceled. In other words, if you manage to beat the bots, beat the site crashes, and beat the millions of PlayStation fans trying to secure order as well, it may end getting cancelled for a variety of reasons.
In addition to this, it appears GameStop's supply can't fulfil their orders. Not only are customers reporting that consoles they were told they were getting weeks ago aren't showing up, but in some cases, GameStop is telling customers they won't be getting their console until April 2021.
It's been a bit of a debacle. And it's been a mess for other retailers as well, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. However, right now it's GameStop is trending on Twitter. And this is partially because users are making GameStop jokes about stimulus checks, but it's also because there are many angry GameStop customers.
Cancellations Have Begun
Cancelations have begun. Keep checking your email and order status.— PS5 Restock & Drops - Spiel Times (@spieltimes) December 19, 2020
Orders Not Shipping
for everyone asking about GameStop orders, this is what CS is saying. pic.twitter.com/FX2Pdjo339— YtNextGenGaming / PS5/XBOX and sneaker stock track (@YtNextGenGaming) December 18, 2020
Not Coming Until April?
April? Happy Easter. https://t.co/vVy3L1aG47 pic.twitter.com/HYCHox4gXc— Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) December 18, 2020
Couple of Weeks Late...
@GameStop @gamestopcorp my order has been “waiting for pickup” since December 1st. Estimated delivery December 8th. What gives? #gamestop— Robert Trick (@RTrick16) December 19, 2020
Did GameStop Deceive Customers?
Does anyone feel deceived by #gamestop? From the 12/12 drop, if you selected “expedited” shipping at checkout, it said it’d arrive before 12/23. Now it appears the order won’t ship until AFTER Christmas. Never again. #xbox #ps5 pic.twitter.com/fgkGM0Cx1S— MC (@masterchief_ATL) December 18, 2020
Customer Service No Help
Ordered in store 12/12. Never received confirmation email even now. Got only 1 message saying Est arrival 12/20 but nothing since. Been in preparing to ship. Called CS multiple times and they claim it out their hands waiting FedEx to pick up and said they have no ETA. Nervous— Adam (@AKnewyork) December 18, 2020
Should Have Gone With Walmart?
This is wild. Ordered a PS5 bundle from Gamestop last Saturday and it still hasn’t shipped. Meanwhile I ordered a Xbox Series X from Walmart on the Monday drop that wasn’t supposed to come until January 8th, and it’s already been shipped and arriving Sunday. GameStop sucks lol! pic.twitter.com/pA1RT4D0jE— G (@Lyyyynch23) December 19, 2020
Giving Up
That's it. I'm out. Secured one today and got the cancellation email. All this time wasted. Just gonna wait a few months. I wish I hadn't bothered. Worst roller coaster ride of my life.— Dia Rrhea (@rrhea_dia) December 19, 2020