GameStop PS5 Restock Slammed by Angry PlayStation Customers
GameStop released new PS5 stock, and like the retailer's previous PS5 restocks, this one did not go well, or at least that's what the tweets from a large amount of PlayStation fans suggest. Today, with little warning, the retailer released new PS5 stock. However, all of the stock was limited to bundles, which has been the modus operandi of GameStop all year.
Despite limiting the stock to premium and rather expensive bundles, the stock sold out very quickly, which is frustrating enough for PlayStation customers, who've had minimal opportunities to purchase the console lately. That said, not only did the console sell out quickly, but many customers ran into various website issues, particularly once the console was in their cart.
As a result, many angry customers flooded the replies of the tweet announcing the restock, expressing not just their disappointment about how quickly the console sold out and the website issues that weighed down the experience, but GameStop's approach to each restock, including how they decided to lock all stock behind bundles rather than sell the console outright like other retailers.
Below, you can check out a slither of these replies. So far GameStop has yet to address the criticism or announce changes based on the feedback. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.
Just Jokes, No PS5
Y’all got jokes... pic.twitter.com/GHR793ppEN— Jerome Emanuel (@RomeClientel) May 19, 2021
"Please Try Again"
Please!! I’ve been trying to get one for months now and I just want to buy my boyfriend one for his birthday 😫 pic.twitter.com/BUcEc9AAX0— briahna (@mamiiibriii) May 19, 2021
Stop With the Bundles
Can u stop with the bundles? I want the disk one but i don’t want those games— Scarlet Feva (@Scarlet_Feva) May 19, 2021
Too Expensive
Enough with the bundles, just realize the console itself, the bundle is to expensive.— Johntaeweaver (@goldkid_32) May 19, 2021
Asisine
Please tell me why I can’t just preorder it, give you money now, and when you have one you go down the list and send them out. This refresh game nonsense is asinine.— Nathan Elrod (@JayHavoc137) May 19, 2021
Is There Actually Any Stock?
I’m convinced you there is no stock, just an abundance of error messages pic.twitter.com/F1cpZPFA5c— thepumpkinkingx (@tthepumpkinking) May 19, 2021
Horrible Experience
I can say that having to constantly try to add to the cart over and over and getting unable to add is frustrating. This whole race to the finish is a horrible experience. I'd much rather just see a wait list that says you're x of 2000 people.— Dustin Blankenship (@blankenshipd001) May 19, 2021
RIP Fingers
What we really need is a post telling us to stop trying because they are sold out for the day, my fingers are killing me.— Anthony Layna (@Kai_Myst) May 19, 2021
SMH
Bro just let people pre order and when it gets back on stock it'll deliver to the next person in line. Its better than let scalpers taking them everytime ... smh— Pablo (@Its_Pablo22) May 19, 2021