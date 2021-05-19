GameStop PS5 Restock Slammed by Angry PlayStation Customers

GameStop released new PS5 stock, and like the retailer's previous PS5 restocks, this one did not go well, or at least that's what the tweets from a large amount of PlayStation fans suggest. Today, with little warning, the retailer released new PS5 stock. However, all of the stock was limited to bundles, which has been the modus operandi of GameStop all year.

Despite limiting the stock to premium and rather expensive bundles, the stock sold out very quickly, which is frustrating enough for PlayStation customers, who've had minimal opportunities to purchase the console lately. That said, not only did the console sell out quickly, but many customers ran into various website issues, particularly once the console was in their cart.

As a result, many angry customers flooded the replies of the tweet announcing the restock, expressing not just their disappointment about how quickly the console sold out and the website issues that weighed down the experience, but GameStop's approach to each restock, including how they decided to lock all stock behind bundles rather than sell the console outright like other retailers.

Below, you can check out a slither of these replies. So far GameStop has yet to address the criticism or announce changes based on the feedback. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.