GameStop: Internet Slams Retailer For Saying It’s “Essential Retail” Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

GameStop has reportedly sent a memo to its employees telling them to keep all stores open during the ongoing pandemic, even if the local state or city issues a lockdown or if authorities show up at the store trying to force a closure. If the latter happens, Store Managers are supposed to hand over a document to authorities telling them to contact Gamestop’s corporate headquarters. Why? Because according to GameStop, GameStop is “essential retail” like grocery stores and pharmacies.

“Due to the products we carry that enable and enhance our customers’ experience in working from home, we believe GameStop is classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time,” reads the memo. “We have received reports of local authorities visiting stores in an attempt to enforce closure despite our classification. Store Managers are approved to provide the document linked below to law enforcement as needed.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since this news broke, the retailer has issued an official statement that doesn’t deny the claims, but outlines the precautionary measures it’s taking, such as selling DOOM Eternal a day early.

We are working diligently during this unprecedented time to provide our customers & associates with the safest environment possible. Please see below for details on new changes we are enacting & click here for our full statement: https://t.co/qP9jDQUmjs pic.twitter.com/d99kxviz7Q — GameStop (@GameStop) March 19, 2020

As you would expect, the Internet’s reaction has universally slammed the retailer for the danger it’s putting not only its employees in, but its customers.

GameStop Is a Bad Company

Maybe I’m missing something (I don’t think I am) but judging by this, @GameStop is a BAD COMPANY https://t.co/0yvJn5LNJ6 — Justin “Hoops” McElroy (@JustinMcElroy) March 19, 2020

Essential?

lol @GameStop consumers apparently disagree that you are “Essential retail”



Close your shit. https://t.co/iZ9UCOq1nA — Joe Zieja (@JoeZieja) March 19, 2020

Never Setting Foot in Another GameStop

Fuck @GameStop forever. I will never set foot in one of their stores or do any kind of business with them again. Hurry up and die. — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) March 19, 2020

GameStop Is Putting Its Staff and Customers at Risk

GameStop refusing to close stores in the event of a lockdown is putting the health & safety of staff and customers at risk



Brick & mortar is not essential. Especially when online retail + digital exists



GS just wants to cash in on new launches + maintain its recent sales boost https://t.co/20vZ3RyICf — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 19, 2020

Please Start Caring

Hey @GameStop, please start caring about human lives over short-term profits. You’re endangering your employees and all of your customers. Or, if it’s still safe, go ahead and put CEO George Sherman and the rest of the executives behind the counter for a week. https://t.co/qLMkeOSTdX — Ben Hanson (@yozetty) March 19, 2020

Looking for the Spin

I can almost guarantee that when/if GameStop is finally forced to shut its doors, they will spin it as a decision they made for the safety of their employees and customers. They won’t mention everything they did up to that point. — Sterling! (@JimSterling) March 19, 2020

Classic GameStop

of course Gamestop would short change you the value of trading in on human lives https://t.co/b4EmBtiIbJ — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) March 19, 2020

Games Can Be Purchased Online

Someone tell GameStop that video games can be purchased online in digital form and that they’re not essential retail at all, especially relative to the safety of the employees at risk here. https://t.co/vn4Vm0ccvr — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) March 19, 2020

GameStop Knows It’s the End of the Road

GameStop knows this is the end for them. https://t.co/N4ylKPYxcw — Grummz (@Grummz) March 19, 2020

Next Level Low