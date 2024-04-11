GameStop Already Discounting One of 2024's Best Games By 50%

GameStop has already discounted one of 2024's best games -- available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S -- by 50 percent, taking the price of said game from $59.99 to $29.99. And considering the game has only been out since January, this is a pretty great deal, and probably the cheapest it will be until the holiday season, where we may see a $24.99 or even $19.99 price point.

The game in question, on Metacritic, is currently the 10th highest rated game so far this year. However, if you remove ports and remasters from the equation, it is actually the 8th highest rated game of the year. To this end, it is behind Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Balatro, Tekken 8, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Persona 3 Reloaded, Qomp2, and Unicorn Overlord. This is all thanks to its 86 on Metacritic.

If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which was shipped by Ubisoft Montpellier back on January 18 at the price point of $59.99. For a limited time though, it is $29.99 on GameStop, across al platforms. How long this deal is going to be available for, we don't know.

"Dash into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Play as Sargon and evolve from sword-wielding prodigy to extraordinary legend as you master acrobatic combat and unlock new Time Powers and unique super abilities."

If you decide to check out Prince of Persia The Lost Crown via this GameStop deal, be prepared to sink somewhere between 15 to 25 hours, depending on how much side content you want to experience. If you are a completionist on the other hand, you will probably need about 30 hours with the game.

