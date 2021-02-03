GameStop Stock Trader Donates Nintendo Switch Consoles to Children's Hospital

✖

After making $30,000 trading stock in GameStop, Hunter Kahn decided to use some of the money to give back to his community. The 20-year-old college student donated six Nintendo Switch Lite consoles to Children's Minnesota Hospital, alongside a stack of games and accessories... all purchased from GameStop, of course! Kahn shared his donation on Reddit, alongside a message about the importance of paying forward his own good fortune. In an interview with CNN, Kahn stated that the overall value of the consoles, games, and peripherals comes to about $2,000, and the student plans on using the rest to help pay for his tuition costs at Cornell University.

Kahn's Reddit post can be found embedded below.

There has been a lot of negative publicity surrounding the GameStop stock drama over the last week, and some are still trying their best to make sense of the entire situation. Regardless, it's nice to see some of the beneficiaries putting the money they've made towards a good cause. According to CNN, patients at the hospital are already taking advantage of the newly-donated consoles; it certainly seems like a way to experience some escapism, when some kids could use it the most! Not only is Kahn's gift a generous one, it's also a well thought out donation that should make a lot of kids happy.

It will be interesting to see whether or not other GameStop beneficiaries follow Kahn's example! Kahn's Reddit post has seen a lot of positive reception, with more than 181,000 upvotes, as of this writing. The post has also seen a number of accolades from Kahn's fellow posters, with some calling him "the real Robinhood," a clear reference to the app that prevented users from purchasing GameStop stock last week. While Kahn clearly made quite a bit of money on the stock, the Reddit poster remains invested; he still has 50 shares that he has no intentions on selling.

