New Xbox Report Warns PS5 Players Will Miss Out on Two More Major RPG Releases

According to a new report, Xbox has secured two more major exclusive games for the Xbox Series X. More specifically, two RPGs, something the PS5 lacks in comparison to the Xbox Series X ever since Xbox gobbled up RPG specialists Bethesda, Obsidian Entertainment, and inXile Entertainment. The latest example of this is Starfield, one of the biggest RPG releases of the last decade. It can't be played on the PS5, and it looks like The Elder Scrolls 6 won't be on PlayStation consoles either. Meanwhile, even remasters of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion are apparently going to be locked down to Xbox Series X. Neither of these projects have been officially announced, but they have leaked, and according to a new rumor, both are skipping the PS5, despite them both originally releasing on PlayStation consoles.

The information comes the way of Colt Eastwood during the XNC Podcast. It's unclear what the credibility is of the source, but the claim has been making the rounds. According to the former, both of the remasters are real and going to be Xbox exclusives, further solidifying that both series will be exclusive to Xbox going forward with The Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5.

Two remasters may not seem like a big get for Xbox, but they are remasters of some of the best RPGs ever made and some of the best games of their generation as evident by Oblivion boasting a 94 on Metacritic and Fallout 3 a 93. And with The Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5 both many years away, they could come at a great time for RPG fans, at least on Xbox.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. There isn't even any official word these two remasters exist, let alone that they will be exclusive to Xbox consoles. And considering Xbox and Bethesda haven't commented on the leaks of these two remasters we don't anticipate they will now comment on rumors about them, but if they do, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would you buy remasters of either of these games?