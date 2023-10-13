Huge Xbox Sale Discounts Hundreds of Games, Some to Just $2
Hundreds of Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X games are on sale!
Hundreds of Xbox games -- including original Xbox games, Xbox 360 games, Xbox One games, and Xbox Series X games -- are on sale, courtesy of the Microsoft Store. That said, all of these deals are only available for a limited time, and many of them are either for inconsequential games or are inconsequential discounts. To this end, we have shifted through these hundreds of deals and filtered it all down to the list below, organized by price point, featuring the cheapest deals for notable games.
Unlike the PlayStation Store, Steam, and increasingly even the Nintendo eShop, the Microsoft Store doesn't run as nearly as many promotional sales, and most of the times its discounts aren't as steep. In other words, when good deals come along it's especially important to pay attention because quite a few games below have never been this cheap on the Microsoft Store.
$5-10
- Steep -- $5.99
- Far Cry 4 -- $5.99
-
Mega Man Legacy Collection -- $5.99
- Overcooked! 2 -- $6.24
-
Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course -- $6.39
-
Gears of War 4 -- $6.59
- FAR: Changing Tides -- $6.99
- Blue Fire -- $6.99
-
Brawlout Standard Edition -- $6.99
- Grand Theft Auto IV -- $6.99
-
Forager -- $6.99
- Rare Replay -- $7.49
-
Little Nightmares Complete Edition -- $7.49
- Far Cry Primal -- $7.49
-
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition -- $7.49
- Elite Dangerous -- $7.49
-
Sayonara Wild Hearts – $7.79
-
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 -- $7.99
-
Mega Man X Legacy Collection -- $7.99
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 -- $7.99
-
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition -- $7.99
- BioShock Remastered -- $7.99
- Gang Beasts -- $7.99
-
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition -- $7.99
- Far Cry New Dawn -- $7.99
- Far Cry 5 -- $8.99
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 -- $8.99
-
New Super Lucky's Tale -- $8.99
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition -- $8.99
-
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition -- $8.99
-
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy -- $9.89
-
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection -- $9.89
- Mega Man 11 -- $9.89
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition -- $9.89
- Devil May Cry HD Collection -- $9.89
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition -- $9.89
- Last Stop -- $9.99
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands -- $9.99
-
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition -- $9.99
- Gears 5: Hivebusters -- $9.99
-
The Touryst – $9.99
-
Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle -- $9.99
- Beyond a Steel Sky -- $9.99
-
Superliminal -- $9.99
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction -- $9.99
- Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony -- $9.99
-
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom -- $9.99
- Okami HD -- $9.99
$3-5
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition -- $3.59
- DuckTales: Remastered -- $3.74
- Asura's Wrath -- $3.99
- Horizon Chase Turbo -- $3.99
- Yooka-Laylee -- $3.99
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice -- $4.49
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen -- $4.49
-
Biped -- $4.49
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided -- $4.49
- The Gardens Between -- $4.49
- Battletoads -- $4.99
- BioShock 2 Remastered -- $4.99
- Golf With Your Friends -- $4.99
- Riverbond -- $4.99
-
Old Man's Journey -- $4.99
- The Disney Afternoon Collection -- $4.99
- Slime Rancher -- $4.99
- GTA IV: The Lost and Damned -- $4.99
Less Than $3
- Rogue Legacy -- $1.49
- Submerged -- $1.99
-
Mulaka -- $1.99
-
Gato Roboto -- $1.99
-
Full Metal Furies -- $1.99
- Planet Alpha -- $2.49
- Thief -- $2.99
- Bleeding Edge -- $2.99
- Snake Pass -- $2.99
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris -- $2.99