Gearbox Says 90% of the Studio is Working on Borderlands 3

Gearbox Software addressed Borderlands fans during a panel at PAX West by confirming that the majority of their studio was working on Borderlands 3.

Speaking during the Inside Gearbox Software panel at PAX West, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said that he was sure plenty of the audience members were there because of a love for Borderlands. After detailing how many people the studio has spread out among offices – roughly 300 in its Texas headquarters and around 70 in a Quebec City, Canada, studio – Pitchford confirmed that about 90 percent of the studio is “working on the thing I think most of you guys want us to be working on.”

But the kicker is that during the panel, Pitchford never actually explicitly said the phrase “Borderlands 3.” A fair bit of the panel from Pitchford discussed how Gearbox Software is now a publisher as well, and Pitchford said that publishers often say that a product doesn’t yet exist until it’s formally announced. So as not to reveal too much information about the project, Pitchford refrained from putting a name on the project that the majority of Gearbox is working on, but Borderlands fans in the audience had no doubt what he was implying.

This isn’t the first time that Borderlands 3 has been teased in the past few months, but it’s certainly one of the first developer-to-fan discussions that gives some insight into the project. Several months ago, Pitchford previewed some tech that Gearbox was using by displaying some images that looked like they were straight from the world of Borderlands. The images featured a similar art style, but they didn’t line up with other games, a factor that led people to believe they had something to do with Borderlands 3.

But the name of the next game isn’t yet confirmed, so it could be called something entirely different. More recently, a European retailer featured a product listing for Borderlands 3 that had the available systems listed. With E3 right around the corner at the time that the listing appeared, many speculated that a reveal would come during the conferences, but even now at PAX, we haven’t heard a confirmation for a third Borderlands.

Borderlands 3 is supposedly in development for unconfirmed systems.

