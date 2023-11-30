Gears of War Creator Wants to Return for Gears 6

The creator of Gears of War wants to return for Gears 6. The Gears of War franchise is one of Xbox's most sacred franchises, but it has sort of taken a back seat in recent years. It was a dominant franchise during the late 2000s as a marquee franchise for the Xbox 360, but once the main trilogy wrapped up, the series took a break. It later returned with The Coalition taking over for Epic Games with a soft-reboot of the series. Gears of War 4 put a new set of characters as the leads, but still had some returning faces such as the legendary Marcus Fenix. Gears 5 continued to take things in new directions, but that was the last mainline Gears of War game and that was in 2019.

We have no clear word on what the next Gears of War will look like. It's unclear exactly what is going on with the next game since it has been nearly five years with no official announcement. It's possible Xbox is just waiting until it's close to release to actually talk about it to avoid long, drawn out marketing cycles that see delays and demos that may not fully reflect the final game. This was a PR nightmare for Halo Infinite ahead of its release, even if it all worked out in the end. With that said, Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski has been very clear that he is open to helping out on Gears 6. When the game was trending on Twitter recently, the creator noted that Microsoft has his number and suggested they should give him a call. He has mentioned this multiple times, even in a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

Gears 6 is trending.



MS, you have my #. Maybe I'll find a way to get ass eating in the Gears franchise. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) November 28, 2023

Whether Microsoft takes Cliff up on this offer remains to be seen. They've been fairly successful without him, but some fans would also argue that the franchise peaked in the original trilogy. Nevertheless, maybe there is room for Cliff Bleszinski to make a return and do some consulting on the game. He has noted he doesn't really want to direct or lead a game himself anymore, but as a producer or consultant, he could likely have a big impact still.

Gears of War Reboot?

Cliff Bleszinski told ComicBook not long ago that he'd like to see the series reboot in the vein of God of War. That would likely mean continuing the story in some way, but reinventing the gameplay to make things feel a bit fresher. "I believe Gears needs a little bit of a reboot, like God of War had, and I've always said, Phil Spencer has my number, I'm happy to consult," said Bleszinski. "Gears will always be near and dear to my heart. Late afternoon if I have a mimosa in me, sometimes I'll go to YouTube and I'll look up key cut scenes from the Gears franchise, like Dom's death, or Dom having to put down his wife."