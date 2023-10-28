Gears of War Creator Thinks Zack Snyder Is a "Great Fit" for Movie Adaptation (Exclusive)

Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski feels strongly about director Zack Snyder helming the adaptation of the Xbox shooter. In the late 2000s, as video games really entered a new era thanks to significant evolutions in storytelling and graphical fidelity, Hollywood became increasingly interested in adapting all of the big franchises. Uncharted, Halo, Gears of War, and many others all had films in development, but many of them died out for various reasons. Now, over a decade later, Hollywood is circling back to a lot of those projects and trying to make them happen now that there's more of an appetite for video game adaptations.

Earlier this year, Zack Snyder noted that Gears of War was brought up within his circle as a potential project for him to adapt and Netflix is currently developing a film based on the game. Since then, fans have been speculating if Snyder would take on the project after wrapping up his new set of films, Rebel Moon. ComicBook.com interviewed Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski about his new comic book, Scrapper, and spoke about a wide range of subjects. The game developer/comic writer noted that he thinks it's time for a Gears of War reboot and also spoke candidly about the new film. We had the chance to ask him if he's down to see Zack Snyder direct the adaptation and turns out, Bleszinski is a pretty big fan of some of Snyder's work.

"To be frank, I think Zack Snyder is an amazing director when he is working with existing IP. I think when he did, I think it was the Dawn of the Dead remake, some of his superhero movies, when he did 300. As an adaptation, 300 defined a whole genre of [filmmaking], the slow-mo and the fast pans. Army of the Dead, I turned off halfway through, I thought it was terrible. That's right, I said it. But his fans are rabid as hell and the thing is, I think he'd be a great fit for it."

Bleszinski also reiterated his desire to see Dave Bautista play Marcus Fenix, noting the actor has proven himself both in his wrestling career and his tremendous acting career.

"I used to say back in the day, that I didn't want a big wrestler to play Marcus Fenix. And then I had the epiphany of years back, wrestlers are not only athletes, they're actors. We had that epiphany in the eighties. We're like, 'Wait a minute, this might be staged.' But they're still messing up their bodies and having to work out tremendously, and possibly be on HGH and steroids and whatnot. Dave Batista man, the dude dressed up in Gears armor online. He's proven his range from the last Blade Runner movie through to him playing Drax The Destroyer and all that. In the Knock at the Cabin, he's got great range. I think he'd be perfect for it. He's got the body type and once again, I'm happy to give my two cents and consult, but the biggest thing I hope for is that it has heart."